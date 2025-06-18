Missed opportunity for Korea-U.S. summit highlights need for swift visit to Washington

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A scheduled first summit between President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump was unexpectedly canceled after Trump abruptly returned to the United States during the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada. President Lee, who had planned for bilateral talks on June 17, was left without the opportunity to address pressing trade and security issues.The Korean government had hoped the summit would mark a turning point in addressing key trade disputes and security cooperation. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac noted that such cancellations are not uncommon during multilateral summits, and that Washington had communicated its regrets. Still, the optics are puzzling. Before departing, Trump met with the leaders of Canada, Britain and Japan, focusing heavily on trade.President Lee, en route to Canada, had expressed determination to ensure that Korea would not be placed at a disadvantage in tariff negotiations. Yet with the U.S. tariff exemption set to expire on July 8, Seoul must now postpone urgent discussions.There remains a chance for the first Lee-Trump summit to take place at the NATO summit in the Netherlands on June 24 and 25. However, uncertainty surrounds Trump’s attendance, and the Korean presidential office is also weighing whether to participate. Given Trump’s preference for top-down diplomacy based on personal rapport, it is advisable for President Lee to attend if Trump confirms his participation.Even if the meeting does not occur at NATO, it is crucial for President Lee to visit Washington soon to address major diplomatic, security, and trade concerns. Trump already extended an invitation during a phone call on June 6. Seoul is reportedly working with U.S. counterparts to schedule a visit in July.Recent precedent suggests urgency is important. Former President Moon Jae-in met Trump in Washington just 52 days after taking office. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with then-President Joe Biden just ten days after his inauguration, thanks to Biden’s early visit to Seoul. To lay the groundwork, a visit to Washington by Wi or the dispatch of a special envoy should be actively considered.While the missed summit is regrettable, the G7 still offers a vital platform for President Lee to engage with other world leaders. In an era defined by the return of U.S. economic nationalism, closer coordination with key global partners could become an essential asset for the Lee administration. In particular, Lee’s scheduled meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on June 17 provides an opportunity to take a practical step forward on Korea-Japan relations as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization.