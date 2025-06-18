Prime minister nominee urged to fully address allegations with transparency

Kim Min-seok, nominee for prime minister, continues to face scrutiny over allegations related to his past conviction, unexplained asset growth and questionable financial transactions. Despite his explanations, public skepticism remains unresolved.Kim was convicted in 2002 for violating campaign finance laws during his run for Seoul mayor, receiving a suspended prison sentence for accepting 200 million won ($146,400) in illegal political funds. He claims the prosecution was politically motivated, arguing that the funds were mistakenly handled by a staffer and that he was unfairly targeted. However, the court concluded that Kim had knowingly accepted funds without issuing the required receipt, thereby confirming his culpability under the law.A central concern involves the increase in Kim’s personal assets. In 2020, his liabilities reportedly stood at over 580 million won. According to documents submitted for his confirmation hearing, his assets have since grown to over 215 million won — an increase of nearly 800 million won over five years. Observers question how he managed such growth, considering his declared income was limited to his parliamentary salary. Expenses during that period included repayment of court-ordered fines, credit card spending and his son’s overseas education. Kim has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the additional income.Questions have also been raised about Kim’s financial dealings with a businessman surnamed Kang, the same individual who previously provided him with illegal political funds. Kim later borrowed money from Kang while serving as a lawmaker. Kang also served as the head of Kim’s political fundraising organization for several years.Further controversy surrounds allegations of preferential treatment involving Kim’s son. A bill co-sponsored by Kim bore striking similarities to a legislative proposal drafted by his son during a high school extracurricular activity, prompting concerns of so-called “dad chance” favoritism in college admissions.On June 17, Kim defended himself, saying he had used his rental deposit to pay a 200 million won penalty and had borrowed smaller sums from acquaintances to meet the remaining amount, eventually settling the debt despite being in poor financial standing at the time. He said he later took out loans to repay those debts and cover a separate tax penalty. While Kim maintains his innocence, the position of prime minister demands a higher standard of ethical clarity. Given the prime minister’s authority to recommend ministerial appointments, unresolved concerns over personal integrity are problematic.Adding to the criticism, Kim received policy briefings from multiple ministries even before his confirmation hearing. Although his aides said the briefings were for preparation, the move is unusual and has been interpreted by critics as presumptuous, especially given the ruling party's parliamentary majority. Kim should adopt a more humble tone and present full documentation to clarify outstanding questions.