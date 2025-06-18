Farewell to coal, and to a generation
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 00:05
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The author is a playwright and director.
My life has long been bound to coal. My father once ran a coal briquette factory — a common source of household heating fuel in Korea at the time, and as a child, I was nicknamed “Blackie.” My sisters often said they would have stopped at high school if not for coal. It was that kind of era. Thanks to the business, all six daughters received a university education. Coal helped not only the country, but our family as well.
Although there are records of coal use during the Joseon Dynasty, industrial mining only began in earnest in the 20th century. The Pyongyang Mining Office opened in 1903. Despite the colonial exploitation that followed, coal remained a central energy source in Korea’s postwar industrial development. It was a time when safety and labor rights were poorly understood. Disasters like tunnel collapses and conflicts such as the Sabuk miners’ uprising were common. Mining towns illuminated Korea’s path to modernity, even as they embodied its darkest extremes.
Korean theater has often reflected on this contrast. Playwrights like Yoon Dae-seong in “The Success Story”(1974) and Lee Kang-baek in “The People of the Jurassic Age” used the setting of the mines to explore themes of injustice and neglect. These dramatists helped define Korea’s modern history on stage while also acknowledging the marginalized labor of miners.
Today, I find myself unexpectedly missing my late father, a strict patriarch against whom I often rebelled. I also miss those elder generations, now sometimes dismissed as outdated. To coal — now condemned as a pollutant — I say, thank you. You carried us far.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)