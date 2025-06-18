Ulsan HD fall 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in first Club World Cup match
Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 16:01
Ulsan HD lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in their first Group F match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday, setting themselves up for a difficult path to the knockout stage.
Ulsan struggled throughout the first half at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, managing only 28 percent ball possession and allowing the opening goal by Iqraam Rayners in the 36th minute, which turned out to be the winner for the South African side.
Ulsan fell to the bottom of Group F after Tuesday's loss, with the Sundowns at the top, followed by Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Fluminense of Brazil.
Tuesday's fixture marked Ulsan’s first appearance in the newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup.
“It’s disappointing we couldn’t get the win or the points we wanted, but I think the tactics we prepared came through to some extent,” Ulsan manager Kim Pan-gon said after the match. “The players gave their all despite the difficult conditions.
“This match was crucial, and we needed to win it. Fluminense and Dortmund are both stronger on paper. We’ll recover quickly and prepare as a team.”
Tuesday's match kicked off 65 minutes later than scheduled due to severe weather. Lightning was detected near the stadium just before kickoff, delaying the start.
“The weather definitely affected the match,” Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo said. “We were fully focused and ready, but then we had to go back into the locker room. I could feel our energy drop.
“We discussed how to regroup during the break. The same applied to the other team, but for us, this was a first-time experience.”
The fixture also drew a notably small crowd.
Only 3,412 fans attended the match at the 25,000-seat stadium, despite the tournament's newly expanded format and its $1 billion total prize pool. But FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in the stands to watch the match.
Ulsan will next face Fluminense on Monday and Dortmund on June 25.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
