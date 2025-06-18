 Korea reaffirms commitment to hosting Invictus Games in 2029
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > More

print dictionary print

Korea reaffirms commitment to hosting Invictus Games in 2029

Published: 18 Jun. 2025, 11:33
Kim Han-ki, captain of the Korean team at the Invictus Games 2025, center, waves during the closing ceremony of the event at Vancouver Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

Kim Han-ki, captain of the Korean team at the Invictus Games 2025, center, waves during the closing ceremony of the event at Vancouver Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's Veterans Ministry on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the Invictus Games, an international sports event for injured service members, in 2029 after the country submitted an official bid to host the sports event.
 
The central city of Daejeon was among a list of six cities and regions aspiring to host the 2029 games, along with Aalborg in Denmark, Abuja in Nigeria, Kyiv in Ukraine, San Diego in the United States and the Veneto Region in Italy, according to the Invictus Games Foundation.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry anticipated that hosting the games in Daejeon, home to the National Cemetery and a veterans hospital, would help raise awareness for veterans as the first such event to be held in Asia, if it is chosen.
 
"If the Invictus Games is hosted for the first time in Asia in Daejeon, the Republic of Korea's proven resilience, together with its deep respect for service members and veterans, would create an ideal setting to spread the Invictus spirit across Asia and beyond," Veterans Minister Kang Jung-ai said.
 
Founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is a multinational sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service members. It has taken place as a biennial event since 2023 after being held irregularly.
 
More than 550 athletes from 23 countries, including 11 Korean nationals, participated in the Invictus Games in Canada this year.
 
The Invictus Games Foundation plans to shortlist candidates later this year and announce the host city in the summer of next year.
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Invictus Games host Daejeon

More in More

Korea reaffirms commitment to hosting Invictus Games in 2029

F1 for $13 a month: Coupang Play hikes prices for live sports fans

Steelers' Super Bowl odds improve with Aaron Rodgers coming

China sweeps singles titles at world table tennis championships

18-year-old French skier dies after crash in training at Val-d'Isère

Related Stories

Daejeon to play host to 7th UCLG Congress

Competing for the 2036 Olympiad

'Boring city' no longer: Why Daejeon hotel bookings are up 190%

2023 Asian Cup still needs a home as final cast confirmed

Family of student fatally stabbed in Daejeon sues teacher, principal and city
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)