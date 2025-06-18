Korea reaffirms commitment to hosting Invictus Games in 2029

Korea's Veterans Ministry on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the Invictus Games, an international sports event for injured service members, in 2029 after the country submitted an official bid to host the sports event.The central city of Daejeon was among a list of six cities and regions aspiring to host the 2029 games, along with Aalborg in Denmark, Abuja in Nigeria, Kyiv in Ukraine, San Diego in the United States and the Veneto Region in Italy, according to the Invictus Games Foundation.The ministry anticipated that hosting the games in Daejeon, home to the National Cemetery and a veterans hospital, would help raise awareness for veterans as the first such event to be held in Asia, if it is chosen."If the Invictus Games is hosted for the first time in Asia in Daejeon, the Republic of Korea's proven resilience, together with its deep respect for service members and veterans, would create an ideal setting to spread the Invictus spirit across Asia and beyond," Veterans Minister Kang Jung-ai said.Founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is a multinational sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service members. It has taken place as a biennial event since 2023 after being held irregularly.More than 550 athletes from 23 countries, including 11 Korean nationals, participated in the Invictus Games in Canada this year.The Invictus Games Foundation plans to shortlist candidates later this year and announce the host city in the summer of next year.Yonhap