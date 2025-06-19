Alibaba's new data center in Korea to begin operation this month

Alibaba Cloud, a data cloud computing arm of China's Alibaba Group, said Thursday its second data center in Korea will start operation later this month.Located in Seoul, the new facility will offer services tailored to AI applications, the company said.Alibaba Cloud entered the Korean market in 2016 and launched its first local data center in 2022 to meet growing demand for AI infrastructure."With the launch of our second data center, we aim to provide a more flexible and resilient cloud environment for our customers, accelerating AI innovation across industries and contributing to the expansion of South Korea's digital ecosystem," Alibaba Cloud said.Yonhap