 Alibaba's new data center in Korea to begin operation this month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Alibaba's new data center in Korea to begin operation this month

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 14:53
The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 29. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 29. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Alibaba Cloud, a data cloud computing arm of China's Alibaba Group, said Thursday its second data center in Korea will start operation later this month.
 
Located in Seoul, the new facility will offer services tailored to AI applications, the company said.
 

Related Article

 
Alibaba Cloud entered the Korean market in 2016 and launched its first local data center in 2022 to meet growing demand for AI infrastructure.
 
"With the launch of our second data center, we aim to provide a more flexible and resilient cloud environment for our customers, accelerating AI innovation across industries and contributing to the expansion of South Korea's digital ecosystem," Alibaba Cloud said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Alibaba

More in Industry

Krafton to showcase inZOI expansion, new tactical shooter title at Gamescom 2025

Amex's super exclusive Centurion Card launches in Korea — used only by world's top 0.001%

Alibaba's new data center in Korea to begin operation this month

HD Hyundai, Nvidia join Bill Gates’ TerraPower in $650 million funding round

Yes24 cyberattack fallout reignites debate over digital content ownership

Related Stories

Alibaba to launch South Korean Pavilion exclusively for local sellers

Alibaba Group to invest $1.1 billion in Korea over next three years

Qoo10 platforms scramble for takeovers to escape cash crisis

Shinsegae shares drop as Alibaba deal deemed unlikely to increase short-term profits

Alibaba invests $71M in e-commerce platform Ably in bid to expand in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)