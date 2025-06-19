Amex's super exclusive Centurion Card launches in Korea — used only by world's top 0.001%
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:10
Hyundai Card has become first the credit card company in Korea to launch the American Express (Amex) Centurion Card — better known as the original “black card” — a product so exclusive that it is reserved for the world’s top 0.001 percent, including the likes of Bill Gates and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The card, officially unveiled on Thursday through Hyundai Card’s product disclosures, comes with an annual fee of 7 million won ($5,080) — more than three to four times that of most premium cards in Korea. It is invitation-only and granted only after a stringent screening process.
Originally introduced in 1999, the Centurion Card is issued in only about 30 countries. This marks the first time it has become available in Korea. The sleek black plate features the iconic gold-embossed Roman centurion, the symbol of Amex.
Only a tiny fraction of high-net-worth individuals who meet standards of wealth, influence and social value receive invitations. Its elite user base reportedly includes not only Gates and Trump, but also celebrities like Ariana Grande and Jay-Z. The annual fee for an additional family card is 2 million won.
Cardholders gain access to exclusive services including a personal concierge who can arrange hotel stays, flights, travel itineraries, shopping, cultural activities and fine dining experiences around the world.
The card also offers one membership rewards point per 1,000 won spent at domestic and international merchants, provided the cardholder spends at least 500,000 won per month. These points can be converted to airline miles or hotel loyalty program points.
Hyundai Card’s launch of the Centurion Card fulfills a long-standing ambition of Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young, who had been pursuing a partnership with Amex since taking the reins in 2003.
Previous attempts were hindered by historical ties to rival Diners Club, and Amex’s exclusive deal with Samsung Card. It wasn’t until 2023 that Hyundai finally entered into a partnership with Amex, initially launching three Amex-branded cards: Platinum, Gold and Green. Chung openly promoted Amex’s premium strategy when the first VVIP card, The Black, was launched in 2005.
This new move signals Hyundai Card’s aggressive reentry into the premium segment, potentially rekindling competition in Korea’s luxury credit card market. In 2005, Hyundai’s launch of The Black sparked fierce rivalry among card issuers.
Other VVIP credit cards currently available in Korea include Shinhan’s The Premier Gold Edition, Samsung’s Raume O, KB Kookmin’s Heritage Exclusive and Hana’s Jade First Centum.
These products typically carry annual fees of 1 million to 2 million won and offer top-tier services, such as 24-hour concierge support for travel, dining and golf reservations.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
