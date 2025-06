Ford Motor is recalling 197,432 vehicles in the United States due to a risk of back seat occupants being unable to enter or exit the vehicle in cases of emergency, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.The company is recalling certain 2021-2025 Mustang Mach E vehicles, the NHTSA said.The company is separately recalling about 2,272 2025 Bronco models due to an airbag deployment issue.Reuters