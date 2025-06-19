 Krafton to showcase inZOI expansion, new tactical shooter title at Gamescom 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Krafton to showcase inZOI expansion, new tactical shooter title at Gamescom 2025

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:29
The Krafton logo [KRAFTON]

The Krafton logo [KRAFTON]

 
Korean gaming giant Krafton said Thursday it will participate in Gamescom 2025, a leading global gaming convention held annually in Germany, to showcase an expansion content for its popular inZOI life simulation game and other software products.
 
At the four-day event starting Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany, Krafton will unveil inZOI's first downloadable content (DLC) expansion titled Cahaya. Inspired by Southeast Asian island life, Cahaya lets players engage in farming and fishing on a self-sustaining main island or enjoy leisure activities on an adjacent resort island.
 

Related Article

Krafton will also debut its new top-down tactical shooter PUBG: Blindspot, which emphasizes fast-paced gunplay and strategic team-based mechanics. Each character in the game is equipped with unique weapons and gadgets, allowing team members to coordinate diverse tactics.
 
The title previously gained attention after a playable demo was featured during Steam Next Fest in February.
 
Krafton's flagship title PUBG: Battlegrounds will also be featured at the company's booth with various interactive programs and events.
 
The participation will mark Krafton's third appearance at Gamescom, following its attendances in 2022 and 2024.

Yonhap
tags Korea krafton

More in Industry

Krafton to showcase inZOI expansion, new tactical shooter title at Gamescom 2025

Amex's super exclusive Centurion Card launches in Korea — used only by world's top 0.001%

Alibaba's new data center in Korea to begin operation this month

HD Hyundai, Nvidia join Bill Gates’ TerraPower in $650 million funding round

Yes24 cyberattack fallout reignites debate over digital content ownership

Related Stories

Krafton profit triples on PUBG's continued success

Indian executives visit Krafton headquarters to talk gaming, AI

Krafton sales mark all-time high in Q3, rising 59.7 percent

Krafton acquires India's Nautilus Mobile to expand global sports game portfolio

Krafton kicks off PUBG Global Series 8 esports tournament in Shanghai
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)