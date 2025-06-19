Krafton to showcase inZOI expansion, new tactical shooter title at Gamescom 2025

Korean gaming giant Krafton said Thursday it will participate in Gamescom 2025, a leading global gaming convention held annually in Germany, to showcase an expansion content for its popular inZOI life simulation game and other software products.At the four-day event starting Aug. 20 in Cologne, Germany, Krafton will unveil inZOI's first downloadable content (DLC) expansion titled Cahaya. Inspired by Southeast Asian island life, Cahaya lets players engage in farming and fishing on a self-sustaining main island or enjoy leisure activities on an adjacent resort island.Krafton will also debut its new top-down tactical shooter PUBG: Blindspot, which emphasizes fast-paced gunplay and strategic team-based mechanics. Each character in the game is equipped with unique weapons and gadgets, allowing team members to coordinate diverse tactics.The title previously gained attention after a playable demo was featured during Steam Next Fest in February.Krafton's flagship title PUBG: Battlegrounds will also be featured at the company's booth with various interactive programs and events.The participation will mark Krafton's third appearance at Gamescom, following its attendances in 2022 and 2024.Yonhap