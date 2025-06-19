 LG Energy Solution joins hands with Toyota Tsusho to set up battery recycling JV
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Energy Solution joins hands with Toyota Tsusho to set up battery recycling JV

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:59
Officials from LG Energy Solution and Toyota Tsusho pose for a photo after signing an agreement to set up a battery recycling joint venture in the United States. [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

Officials from LG Energy Solution and Toyota Tsusho pose for a photo after signing an agreement to set up a battery recycling joint venture in the United States. [LG ENERGY SOLUTION]

 
LG Energy Solution, Korea's leading battery manufacturer, said Thursday it has signed a deal with Toyota Tsusho, a trading company under Japan's Toyota Group, to set up a battery recycling joint venture in the United States.
 
The new company, Green Metals Battery Innovations, will be located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and will carry out preprocessing operations to extract black mass, which contains valuable metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium, by dismantling and shredding battery production scrap, according to LG Energy Solution.
 

Related Article

 
LG Energy Solution will supply scrap generated during the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries for Toyota Motor.
 
The extracted black mass will later undergo a separate post-processing stage to recover the raw materials, which will then be reused as recycled inputs for new battery materials.
 
Construction of the new facility is scheduled to begin later this year, with operations expected to start in 2026. The plant will have an annual processing capacity of 13,500 tons of scrap — equivalent to more than 40,000 automotive batteries.
 
LG Energy Solution said the partnership with Toyota Tsusho, a leading battery recycler known for its advanced preprocessing technologies and operational expertise, will help strengthen its recycling infrastructure in North America.
 
"This joint venture will not only help secure a stable supply of key battery materials but also enhance the competitiveness of our recycling business in North America," said Kang Chang-beom, chief strategy officer of LG Energy Solution.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea LG Energy Solution Toyota Group EVs

More in Industry

Delivery app Baemin to exempt brokerage fee for small orders

LG Energy Solution joins hands with Toyota Tsusho to set up battery recycling JV

Krafton to showcase inZOI expansion, new tactical shooter title at Gamescom 2025

Amex's super exclusive Centurion Card launches in Korea — used only by world's top 0.001%

Alibaba's new data center in Korea to begin operation this month

Related Stories

LG Energy Solution to market Tesla-like 'dry coating' technology by 2028

LG Energy Solution starts on $5.5 billion Arizona plant for Tesla

LG Energy Solution partners with Australian supplier to chase IRA subsidy

LG Energy Solution, Ford scrap Turkey EV battery factory plan

LG Energy Solution reports record sales, operating profit in third quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)