 Apple eyes using AI to design its chips, technology executive says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Apple eyes using AI to design its chips, technology executive says

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 09:56
Johny Srouji, right, senior vice president of hardware technologies at Apple, and an Apple engineer view testing data on Apple's new C1 cellular modem in a shield room that blocks interference from cellular networks at Apple's wireless labs, in Sunnyvale, California, Feb. 18. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Johny Srouji, right, senior vice president of hardware technologies at Apple, and an Apple engineer view testing data on Apple's new C1 cellular modem in a shield room that blocks interference from cellular networks at Apple's wireless labs, in Sunnyvale, California, Feb. 18. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Apple is interested in tapping generative artificial intelligence to help speed up the design of the custom chips at the heart of its devices, its top hardware technology executive said in private remarks last month.
 
Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, made the remarks in a speech in Belgium, where he was receiving an award from Imec, an independent semiconductor research and development group that works closely with most of the world's biggest chipmakers. In the speech, a recording of which was reviewed by Reuters, Srouji outlined Apple's development of custom chips from the first A4 chip in an iPhone in 2010 to the most recent chips that power Mac desktop computers and the Vision Pro headset. He said one of the key lessons Apple learned was that it needed to use the most cutting-edge tools available to design its chips, including the latest chip design software from electronic design automation (EDA) firms. The two biggest players in that industry — Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys — have been racing to add artificial intelligence to their offerings.
 

Related Article

 
"EDA companies are super critical in supporting our chip design complexities," Srouji said in his remarks. "Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost."
 
Srouji said another key lesson Apple learned in designing its own chips was to make big bets and not look back. When Apple transitioned its Mac computers — its oldest active product line — from Intel's chips to its own chips in 2020, it made no contingency plans in case the switch did not work.
 
"Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a huge bet for us. There was no backup plan, no split-the-lineup plan, so we went all in, including a monumental software effort," Srouji said.

Reuters
tags apple AI

More in Tech

Apple eyes using AI to design its chips, technology executive says

Meditation goes virtual

Science Ministry answers President Lee's call for AI service accessible to all

Naver shares surge 18% on AI policy optimism

SK Biopharma inks MOU with PhnyX Lab to create AI-powered drug development framework

Related Stories

Apple’s AI platform to add Korean language by 2025

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung (KOR)

Korean publisher associations file class-action Google over extortionate commission rate

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung

Samsung at center of Google's crucial antitrust trial in U.S.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)