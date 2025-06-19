How we see the invisible universe (KOR)

When giving public lectures on the science of light, I often present astronomical images — vivid, colorful portraits of distant galaxies and nebulae. A common question follows: “Is the universe really that colorful?”The short answer is no. While these images may appear visually stunning, much of their color is not what the human eye would actually see. But that doesn’t mean the images are fake. Rather, they are visual translations of information far beyond the visible spectrum.Modern telescopes, such as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, operate in wavelengths that humans cannot perceive — specifically the infrared. These longer wavelengths capture crucial details about celestial bodies, such as heat signatures and distant starlight that is invisible to optical telescopes.To render this invisible data comprehensible, astronomers assign visible colors to different wavelengths in a process called "false color imaging." Each segment of infrared data is mapped to a corresponding hue — blue, green, or red — so that the final image is not a literal photograph, but a visual interpretation based on scientific data. What we see is not the "true" color of space, but a way to make sense of the data our eyes were never designed to process.A case in point is SPHEREx, a space telescope jointly developed by Korea’s Astronomy and Space Science Institute and NASA. Recently launched, it carries a unique spectrometer capable of scanning the universe in 102 different infrared bands. This has led to popular comparisons to color televisions with 102 channels. Yet, the analogy still hinges on data we cannot see directly. The images SPHEREx will produce, like those of James Webb, will also be processed through false-color techniques.These instruments, whether in orbit or stationed on the ground, expand the narrow range of human perception. Through them, we glimpse a universe filled with light and energy that would otherwise go unnoticed.So, the next time an astronomical image appears in the news — perhaps showing a glowing nebula or a faint galaxy from billions of years ago — look beyond the colors. Those images are not artistic embellishments but rather tools that help us visualize the invisible. Behind each hue lies a wealth of scientific insight waiting to be interpreted. Let your imagination roam as you take in the rich, coded language of the cosmos.필자의 전공인 빛을 주제로 일반인 대상 강연을 할 때면 관련된 천체 사진을 종종 보여준다. 이때 청중의 반응 중 하나는 ‘우주가 정말 그렇게 멋진 색으로 보이나요’란 궁금증이다. 아쉽게도 언론에 공개되는 천체사진의 아름다운 색은 일부를 제외하면 진짜가 아니다. 물론 진짜가 아니라는 표현이 그 사진들이 엉터리란 뜻은 아니다. 천문학자들이 천체망원경으로 관측하는 우주의 모습은 가시광선뿐 아니라 사람의 눈으로 볼 수 없는 다양한 전자기파 영역을 포함한다. 가령 최근 맹활약 중인 제임스웹 망원경은 파장이 긴 적외선 대역에서 우주의 모습을 담는다. 눈으로 볼 수 없는 이 정보를 표현하기 위해선 측정에 사용된 각 적외선 파장의 이미지를 몇 가지 대표 색상에 대응시켜 나타내야 한다. 결국 많은 천체사진의 화려한 색상은 우주의 본래 색이 아니라, 관측 정보를 시각적으로 표현하려고 인위적으로 부여한 ‘위색(false color)’이다.한국천문연구원이 NASA와 공동 개발해 최근 발사된 스피어엑스 우주망원경에는 무려 102개의 적외선 파장으로 우주를 탐색할 수 있는 특별한 분광기가 장착됐다. 컬러TV처럼 102개 색깔로 우주를 볼 수 있다는 비유가 많았지만 이때도 결국 인간의 눈이 감지하지 못하는 적외선 파장들로 우주를 ‘본다’는 의미이니 앞으로 발표될 사진 역시 위색으로 해석된 이미지일 것이다. 지상이나 우주에서 활약 중인 다양한 망원경은 인간의 한계를 넘어, 극히 제한적인 시야를 확장하며 우주의 비밀을 밝혀왔다. 뉴스에 등장하는 많은 천체사진은 위색으로 재구성된 시각적 해석이기에, 우리 눈으로는 볼 수 없는 우주의 숨은 모습이 담겨 있다. 오늘밤 뉴스에서 천체사진과 함께 전해지는 천문학 소식을 마주한다면, 그 사진 속 색상 너머에 깃든 또 다른 우주의 풍부한 이야기를 상상하며 시청해도 좋을 것 같다.