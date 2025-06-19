Kim Keon Hee recording raises questions about past investigation (KOR)

A new recording tied to Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has shifted the trajectory of the investigation into allegations that she was involved in manipulating the stock price of Deutsch Motors. Prosecutors at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, which reopened the case in May, recently secured a large volume of audio files during a search and seizure of Mirae Asset Securities, where Kim held an account.According to sources, the recordings capture Kim discussing a profit-sharing arrangement in which 40 percent of earnings would be distributed to Black Pearl Investment, a company identified as the command center of the alleged stock-rigging scheme. This suggests that Kim may have been aware of or even complicit in the scheme in advance. Financial industry experts say such a high percentage of profit-sharing would be unusual under ordinary trading conditions.The audio evidence calls into question the integrity of the original four-year investigation conducted by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. In October 2024, the office concluded Kim was not criminally liable and declined to indict her, stating she had entrusted her account to then-Deutsch Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo but was unaware of any illegal activity. Yet within just a month of reopening the case, the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office uncovered material that could reverse the earlier decision. This raises concerns about whether the initial probe was negligent — or even compromised. The prosecution now faces mounting criticism that it may have pulled punches to avoid targeting those close to power.Further fueling suspicion is Kim’s reported use of a secure, encrypted phone during the same period. Before the October 2024 decision, Kim allegedly communicated via such a phone with Kim Joo-hyun, then-senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, and Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung. These phones are typically used by high-level government or security officials due to their resistance to wiretapping and the inability to record conversations. It is difficult to explain why the first lady, a private citizen with no official authority, was using such a device. It is equally troubling that the nation’s top prosecutor was equipped with one. Although Shim claimed the calls had no connection to the case, public trust demands transparency about whether the presidential office exerted any influence on the investigation.Meanwhile, the independent counsel team led by Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki is accelerating preparations for a full inquiry. Four deputy prosecutors joined the team this week and issued a joint statement vowing to conduct their work with full independence, undeterred by political considerations or outside pressure. Their investigation must be swift and thorough, leaving no doubt as to the facts.It is also necessary to examine whether the initial probe was intentionally mishandled. Kim, who is currently hospitalized, should fully cooperate with the special prosecutor’s inquiry.윤석열 전 대통령 부인 김건희 여사의 도이치모터스 주가조작 연루 의혹에 대한 검찰 수사가 새로운 국면을 맞았다. 이 사건을 재수사하는 서울고검 수사팀은 최근 김 여사 계좌가 있던 미래에셋증권을 압수수색하는 과정에서 김 여사와 증권사 직원의 통화 녹음파일을 다량으로 확보했다고 한다. 해당 녹음파일에는 김 여사가 주가조작의 컨트롤타워로 지목된 블랙펄인베스트먼트에 수익의 40%를 배분하기로 했다고 언급하는 내용 등이 담겼다. 김 여사가 사전에 주가조작을 알고 있었거나 범행을 방조했을 가능성을 시사하는 정황 증거다. 만일 통상적인 주식 거래였다면 이렇게 높은 비율의 수익 배분을 약속할 이유가 없었을 것이란 게 증권가의 일반적인 시각이다.이 녹음파일은 서울중앙지검이 과거 4년여간 벌였던 수사가 얼마나 한심하고 부실했는지 단적으로 보여주는 증거물이다. 지난해 10월 서울중앙지검은 김 여사의 주가조작 연루 의혹에 대해 ‘혐의없음’으로 판단하고 불기소 처분했다. 당시 수사팀은 김 여사가 주가조작의 주범인 권오수 전 도이치모터스 회장에게 계좌를 맡긴 건 사실이지만 사전에 범행을 알지는 못했다고 결론을 내렸다. 그런데 서울고검이 재수사에 들어간 지 한 달여 만에 서울중앙지검의 무혐의 결론을 뒤집을 수도 있는 새로운 증거가 나왔다. 이전 수사팀은 도대체 뭘 했는지 묻지 않을 수 없다. 검찰로선 살아 있는 권력의 눈치를 보느라 봐주기 수사를 했다는 비판을 받아도 할 말이 없게 됐다.지난해 10월 불기소 처분에 앞서 김 여사와 김주현 전 대통령실 민정수석, 심우정 검찰총장과 김 전 수석이 각각 비화폰으로 통화한 것도 석연치 않은 대목이다. 비화폰은 도·감청이 어렵고, 통화 내용이 녹음되지 않아 국가적 기밀을 다루는 기관의 책임자에게 주로 지급됐다고 한다. 그런데 공직자도 아니고 법적 권한도 없는 대통령 부인이 비화폰을 썼다는 게 상식적으로 이해되지 않는다. 군이나 정보기관 책임자도 아닌 검찰총장이 비화폰을 갖고 있었던 것도 쉽게 납득하기 어려운 부분이다. 심 총장은 “사건과 관련한 통화는 아니다”고 해명했지만, 혹시 김 여사 수사와 관련해 대통령실의 개입이나 압력은 없었는지 밝혀야 한다.김 여사를 둘러싼 각종 의혹 수사를 맡은 민중기 특별검사팀은 본격적인 수사 준비에 속도를 내고 있다. 어제 합류한 네 명의 특검보는 “정치적 고려나 외부 압력에 흔들림 없이 법률가로서 소명과 직무의 독립을 지켜나가겠다”는 입장을 밝혔다. 특검은 신속하고 공정한 수사로 한 치의 의혹도 남지 않도록 진상을 밝혀야 한다. 앞선 검찰의 수사 과정에서 고의적인 부실 수사는 없었는지도 규명할 필요가 있다. 현재 병원에 입원 중인 김 여사도 앞으로 특검 수사에 최대한 협조하길 바란다.