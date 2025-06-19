Former The Boyz member Ju Hak-nyeon apologizes after encounter with Japanese ex-porn star
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 10:30
Ju Hak-nyeon, the former member of boy band The Boyz who was removed from the band Wednesday after reports of a private encounter with a former Japanese pornography actor, denied engaging in any illegal activity.
“I did not engage in prostitution or any other illegal behavior,” Ju wrote in a handwritten letter uploaded to his Instagram Story on Thursday.
“To the fans and everyone who may have been shocked by the reports about me, I sincerely apologize for causing concern over this unfortunate situation,” he said.
“It’s true that I was at a drinking gathering with acquaintances in the early hours of May 30 and they [the former Japanese pornography actor] were present,” he wrote. “But the reports and rumors suggesting prostitution or any illegal conduct are entirely false.”
He added, “I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or disappointed.”
On Monday, Ju’s agency, One Hundred Label, announced his sudden suspension from activities, citing only “personal reasons” at the time.
On Wednesday, a local media outlet reported that the 26-year-old singer had met 37-year-old former erotic actor Asuka Kirara at a private bar in Tokyo in May. The report included allegations that Ju had physical contact with Kirara, including a hug, and raised suspicions of prostitution.
Later that same day, the agency announced Ju's departure from The Boyz and the termination of his exclusive contract.
“Upon being informed that Ju was involved in a personal matter, we immediately suspended his activities and conducted a thorough investigation into the facts,” the agency said. “As a result, we recognized the seriousness of the issue and concluded that it would be difficult to maintain trust in him as an artist.
“After sufficient discussions with the members of The Boyz, we reached a final decision to have Ju leave the band and to terminate his contract,” the statement continued. “We ask for your understanding, as this was an unavoidable decision made to protect the band and its members.”
Ju rose to fame in 2017 after appearing on Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101 Season 2” and debuted with The Boyz later that year.
Asuka Kirara debuted in the Japanese pornography industry in 2007 and retired in 2020. She is currently active as an influencer.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)