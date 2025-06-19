New Katseye music video to feature twists, gowns and Jessica Alba
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:25
- KIM JU-YEON
Girl group Katseye is releasing new music with a Latin twist. Who better to embody the vibe than Mexican American icon and “Sin City” (2005) star Jessica Alba? Apart from group member Daniela, of course.
Katseye's agency, HYBE, released the second teaser video and images for the group's upcoming single, “Gabriela,” on Thursday. The single, set to come out on Friday, is part of Katseye's second EP, “Beautiful Chaos,” that will drop on June 27.
The teaser for “Gabriela” kicks off with a shot of the six members decked out in gowns and in a set reminiscent of a telenovela. Soap opera shenanigans ensue (water glass throwing! dramatic gasps!).
Alba then makes a surprise appearance toward the end, smirking at the surrounding scene before moving off camera.
“Gabriela” blends a sleek pop sound with the warm tones of Latin-inspired acoustic guitar, according to HYBE. The accompanying music video will feature the members' emotional acting and a theatrical storyline with a telenovela concept.
“Get ready for an unpredictable story full of twists, tension, and intriguing characters,” HYBE and Geffen Records said in a statement.
Katseye is a multinational group composed of Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae. The group released “Gnarly,” the lead track of “Beautiful Chaos,” in April. The EP will feature five songs including “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.”
