 NewJeans' Danielle attends Omega event in first media appearance with ADOR staff
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NewJeans' Danielle attends Omega event in first media appearance with ADOR staff

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:09
Danielle attends Swiss watchmaker Omega's event in Japan on June 18. [OMEGA]

Danielle attends Swiss watchmaker Omega's event in Japan on June 18. [OMEGA]

 
NewJeans' Danielle attended an Omega event in Japan as a brand ambassador of the Swiss watchmaker on Wednesday.
 
She was reportedly accompanied by ADOR staff, marking the first time a member of the girl group made a public media appearance with the label after a court rejected NewJeans' appeal against an injunction that bars them from working outside of the company's management.
 

Related Article

Danielle was spotted at Omega's product launch event for its Aqua Terra 150M watch in Kyoto, Japan, according to social media accounts. Other brand ambassadors including Ariana DeBose, Tems, Ashley Graham and Marisa Abela also attended the event.
 
The singer became a global ambassador for the brand in December 2024. Omega recently uploaded photos of Danielle in a newly unveiled campaign on its website.
 
Danielle in Omega's ″My Little Secret″ campaign for the brand's Aqua Terra 150M watch [OMEGA]

Danielle in Omega's ″My Little Secret″ campaign for the brand's Aqua Terra 150M watch [OMEGA]

 
Danielle made the Kyoto trip along with staff from her agency, ADOR, according to a Sports Chosun report. Her appearance at the event was planned "long ago," according to the outlet.
 
NewJeans filed an appeal against an injunction granted by a Seoul court that forbids the group members from signing independent endorsement deals or performing under the group's name. The Seoul High Court rejected the appeal on Tuesday.
 
The dispute began in November of last year when the five members claimed to have terminated their exclusive contracts with ADOR, a label under HYBE, citing breach of contract.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans Danielle Omega ADOR NJZ

More in K-pop

Wither K-pop? No, way, says Spotify. We're just getting started.

New Katseye music video to feature twists, gowns and Jessica Alba

NewJeans' Danielle attends Omega event in first media appearance with ADOR staff

Former The Boyz member Ju Hak-nyeon apologizes after encounter with Japanese ex-porn star

B-Wave Entertainment aims to forge new music trends

Related Stories

NewJeans stands defiant in Hong Kong performance before halting activities over ADOR dispute

NewJeans members' parents accuse ADOR of trying to block group's activities with injunction expansion

NewJeans members to start under new name, NJZ

NJZ logos filed in trademark application to Korea's Intellectual Property Office

NewJeans files objection to court order restricting independent activities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)