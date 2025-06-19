NewJeans' Danielle attends Omega event in first media appearance with ADOR staff
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:09
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
NewJeans' Danielle attended an Omega event in Japan as a brand ambassador of the Swiss watchmaker on Wednesday.
She was reportedly accompanied by ADOR staff, marking the first time a member of the girl group made a public media appearance with the label after a court rejected NewJeans' appeal against an injunction that bars them from working outside of the company's management.
Danielle was spotted at Omega's product launch event for its Aqua Terra 150M watch in Kyoto, Japan, according to social media accounts. Other brand ambassadors including Ariana DeBose, Tems, Ashley Graham and Marisa Abela also attended the event.
The singer became a global ambassador for the brand in December 2024. Omega recently uploaded photos of Danielle in a newly unveiled campaign on its website.
Danielle made the Kyoto trip along with staff from her agency, ADOR, according to a Sports Chosun report. Her appearance at the event was planned "long ago," according to the outlet.
NewJeans filed an appeal against an injunction granted by a Seoul court that forbids the group members from signing independent endorsement deals or performing under the group's name. The Seoul High Court rejected the appeal on Tuesday.
The dispute began in November of last year when the five members claimed to have terminated their exclusive contracts with ADOR, a label under HYBE, citing breach of contract.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)