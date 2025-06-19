Actor Lee Byung-hun discusses 'Squid Game' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 13:03 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 13:32
Korean actor Lee Byung-hun appeared solo on U.S. broadcaster NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night to promote the highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s "Squid Game" (2021-), scheduled for global release on June 27.
Introducing Lee, Fallon highlighted his long-standing contributions to cinema. “For anyone who might not know your work before 'Squid Game,' I just want to let everyone know,” said Fallon. “Lee Byung-hun, you've been making movies for over 30 years and have won countless awards in South Korea.”
He continued to praise Lee’s international presence. “You've starred in big Hollywood movies like 'Terminator Genisys' (2015) and the 'G.I. Joe' (2009-) movies,” Fallon said. “You have your hand and footprints at the Chinese Theatre here in Los Angeles. And you were the first Korean actor to present an award at the Oscars.”
Fallon then asked how starring in Squid Game compared to the rest of Lee’s extensive career.
“I've been acting for, like, more than 30 years, and I also participated in some Hollywood blockbuster projects,” Lee responded. “But 'Squid Game' is a Korean story made by a Korean director with Korean actors and Korean language.
"So, when I first came to LA and New York for a promotion of 'Squid Game,' I was so shocked by the fans' reaction.”
Fallon also brought up the secrecy around Lee’s role as the mysterious “Front Man.”
“Yeah, of course, because Netflix asked me to keep it as a secret,” Lee said. “So I didn't say it to anybody, even my close friends and mom,” noting humorously that his mother scolded him when the show aired.
The actor also shared a personal anecdote involving his 10-year-old son, who once overheard classmates discussing the Front Man. “Why is Dad so mean?” the boy asked, “Dad killed so many people,” prompting laughter from Fallon and the studio audience.
However, when Fallon asked whether a spin-off focused on the Front Man might be in the works, Lee pressed the “O” button.
“I'm not sure about that,” Lee said. “But there's a possibility and, uh, we'll never know what happens.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
