Actor Lee Byung-hun discusses 'Squid Game' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 13:03 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 13:32
 
Actor Lee Byung-hun, left, talks with talk show host Jimmy Fallon on NBC on June 17. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korean actor Lee Byung-hun appeared solo on U.S. broadcaster NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night to promote the highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s "Squid Game" (2021-), scheduled for global release on June 27.
 
Introducing Lee, Fallon highlighted his long-standing contributions to cinema. “For anyone who might not know your work before 'Squid Game,' I just want to let everyone know,” said Fallon. “Lee Byung-hun, you've been making movies for over 30 years and have won countless awards in South Korea.”
 

Related Article

He continued to praise Lee’s international presence. “You've starred in big Hollywood movies like 'Terminator Genisys' (2015) and the 'G.I. Joe' (2009-) movies,” Fallon said. “You have your hand and footprints at the Chinese Theatre here in Los Angeles. And you were the first Korean actor to present an award at the Oscars.”
 
Fallon then asked how starring in Squid Game compared to the rest of Lee’s extensive career.
 
“I've been acting for, like, more than 30 years, and I also participated in some Hollywood blockbuster projects,” Lee responded. “But 'Squid Game' is a Korean story made by a Korean director with Korean actors and Korean language.
 
"So, when I first came to LA and New York for a promotion of 'Squid Game,' I was so shocked by the fans' reaction.”
 
Netflix's ″Squid Game″ actor Lee Byung-hun speaks during a press conference for the show in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 9. [YONHAP]

When asked whether he had anticipated the show’s success after reading the script, Lee described his initial impression. “It was a very, very interesting story with a very unique structure, but at the same time it was, uh, too experimental.” He added, “So I thought, either it's going to be a huge hit or a complete flop.”
 
Fallon also brought up the secrecy around Lee’s role as the mysterious “Front Man.”
 
“Yeah, of course, because Netflix asked me to keep it as a secret,” Lee said. “So I didn't say it to anybody, even my close friends and mom,” noting humorously that his mother scolded him when the show aired.
 
The actor also shared a personal anecdote involving his 10-year-old son, who once overheard classmates discussing the Front Man. “Why is Dad so mean?” the boy asked, “Dad killed so many people,” prompting laughter from Fallon and the studio audience.
 
A still from the upcoming third season of Netflix original series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) set for release on June 27, featuring actor Lee Byung-hun as Front Man [NETFLIX]

As Fallon probed for details about the upcoming season, he placed “O” and “X” buttons in front of Lee, who mostly chose to press both simultaneously — staying vague in his responses.
 
However, when Fallon asked whether a spin-off focused on the Front Man might be in the works, Lee pressed the “O” button.
 
“I'm not sure about that,” Lee said. “But there's a possibility and, uh, we'll never know what happens.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
