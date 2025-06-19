 Coupang Play's 'Elite League' opens season 3 applications for medical, STEM students
Coupang Play's 'Elite League' opens season 3 applications for medical, STEM students

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:34
A promotional image announcing that applications for students who wish to star on Coupang Play's Elite League are open [COUPANG PLAY]

The Coupang Play show "Elite League," which premiered in 2023, is now accepting applications for its third edition, which will feature university students in medical and STEM fields.
 
Coupang Play announced Thursday it will accept applications from students in the two fields who wish to star in the show until July 12.
 

Applications are open to students attending five universities: Seoul National University, KAIST, Yonsei University, Pohang University of Science and Technology and Sungkyunkwan University.
 
Sungkyunkwan University was added for the first time for the upcoming season.
 
Those who wish to apply can send an email to [email protected] to get the application form.
 
The show pits students from top universities against each other in challenges that test their intelligence, aiming to find which university has the smartest students. During the first season, a team of Harvard University students joined the competition, and teams from Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology took part in the second season.
 
Seoul National University won the title in the first two seasons.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]


