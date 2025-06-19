 Dex to appear in new season of Netflix's 'Bloodhounds'
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:50
Dex poses for photos at a press conference held on Wednesday at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Dex, an entertainer and actor, will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix original series "Bloodhounds" (2023). He also appeared in the 2024 U+ Mobile TV drama "Tarot."
 
“Bloodhounds” is an action noir series in which Geon-woo, played by Woo Do-hwan, and Woo-jin, played by Lee Sang-yi, who previously dismantled an illegal loan syndicate, now take on a global underground boxing league. 
 

Dex gained public recognition through dating reality show “Single’s Inferno,” (2021-) and has since appeared in various programs including “Bloody Game 2” (2023), “Zombieverse” (2023) and “Adventure by Accident” (2023-).
 
In July, Dex will appear as Jung-hyun, the operational head of an illegal adoption ring, in ENA’s upcoming drama “The Defects.”  
 
Season 2 of “Bloodhounds” will be released worldwide on Netflix in 2026.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Dex Bloodhounds Netflix Korea

