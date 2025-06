Dex to appear in new season of Netflix's 'Bloodhounds'

Dex, an entertainer and actor, will appear in Season 2 of the Netflix original series "Bloodhounds" (2023). He also appeared in the 2024 U+ Mobile TV drama "Tarot."“Bloodhounds” is an action noir series in which Geon-woo, played by Woo Do-hwan, and Woo-jin, played by Lee Sang-yi, who previously dismantled an illegal loan syndicate, now take on a global underground boxing league.Dex gained public recognition through dating reality show “Single’s Inferno,” (2021-) and has since appeared in various programs including “Bloody Game 2” (2023), “Zombieverse” (2023) and “Adventure by Accident” (2023-).In July, Dex will appear as Jung-hyun, the operational head of an illegal adoption ring, in ENA’s upcoming drama “The Defects.”Season 2 of “Bloodhounds” will be released worldwide on Netflix in 2026.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]