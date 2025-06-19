tvN's 'Green Bean, Red Bean' set to return for new season
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:55
- LIM JEONG-WON
The hit tvN variety show “Green Bean, Red Bean” (2023-), starring actors Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Woo-bin, Do Kyung-soo and Kim Ki-bang is returning for a new season.
“We are in fact preparing for a new season, but the detailed schedule has not yet been decided,” tvN said Thursday.
At a content industry forum Thursday morning, Ko Joong-seok, CEO of the production company behind the show, eggiscoming, said that the new season of “Green Bean, Red Bean” is scheduled to air in October this year.
“Green Bean, Red Bean” depicts comical situations in a mock-documentary style between the cast members. The first season, which aired in 2023, recorded a peak viewership rating of 5 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.
Thanks to the show’s popularity, a spin-off show titled “Green Bean, Red Bean Spin-off : Cafeteria Operation” aired in January this year and recorded a viewership rating of 4.1 percent.
