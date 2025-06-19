Korean noir 'Mercy For None' tops Netflix's non-English series chart

Actor Lee Byung-hun discusses 'Squid Game' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Dex to appear in new season of Netflix's 'Bloodhounds'

tvN's 'Green Bean, Red Bean' set to return for new season

Related Stories

Worth more than beans

A closer look at the snacks that every Korean knows and most likely loves

Retail sales rise 7 percent in April on strong performance of online food, grocery delivery services

Already pricey coffee to become more so as inflation feeds through

Basking bean bundles