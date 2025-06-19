 tvN's 'Green Bean, Red Bean' set to return for new season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

tvN's 'Green Bean, Red Bean' set to return for new season

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 16:55
From left, actors Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Ki-bang, Do Kyung-soo and Kim Woo-bin pose for a photo during a press conference for ″Green Bean, Red Bean″ at a hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on Oct. 11, 2023. [JOONGANG ILBO]

From left, actors Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Ki-bang, Do Kyung-soo and Kim Woo-bin pose for a photo during a press conference for ″Green Bean, Red Bean″ at a hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on Oct. 11, 2023. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The hit tvN variety show “Green Bean, Red Bean” (2023-), starring actors Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Woo-bin, Do Kyung-soo and Kim Ki-bang is returning for a new season.
 
“We are in fact preparing for a new season, but the detailed schedule has not yet been decided,” tvN said Thursday.
 

Related Article

At a content industry forum Thursday morning, Ko Joong-seok, CEO of the production company behind the show, eggiscoming, said that the new season of “Green Bean, Red Bean” is scheduled to air in October this year.
 
“Green Bean, Red Bean” depicts comical situations in a mock-documentary style between the cast members. The first season, which aired in 2023, recorded a peak viewership rating of 5 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.
 
Thanks to the show’s popularity, a spin-off show titled “Green Bean, Red Bean Spin-off : Cafeteria Operation” aired in January this year and recorded a viewership rating of 4.1 percent.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Green Bean Red Bean tvN

More in Television

tvN's 'Green Bean, Red Bean' set to return for new season

Dex to appear in new season of Netflix's 'Bloodhounds'

Coupang Play's 'Elite League' opens season 3 applications for medical, STEM students

Actor Lee Byung-hun discusses 'Squid Game' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Korean noir 'Mercy For None' tops Netflix's non-English series chart

Related Stories

Worth more than beans

A closer look at the snacks that every Korean knows and most likely loves

Retail sales rise 7 percent in April on strong performance of online food, grocery delivery services

Already pricey coffee to become more so as inflation feeds through

Basking bean bundles
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)