20 Korean nationals, family members evacuated from Iran as tensions with Israel intensify
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 18:55
Amid escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran, 20 Korean nationals and their Iranian family members safely evacuated Iran overland to neighboring Turkmenistan on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The evacuees departed Tehran by chartered bus on Tuesday and traveled approximately 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) over 30 hours, including rest stops, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.
The 20 evacuees include 18 Korean nationals and two Iranian family members.
Korean Embassy staff in Tehran accompanied the group to a border checkpoint between Iran and Turkmenistan. Upon crossing the border, the evacuees transferred to government-arranged transportation that took them to the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.
"The decision to support the land evacuation was made amid growing concerns over the safety of Korean nationals in light of continuing hostilities between Israel and Iran, and the ongoing closure of Iranian airspace," the ministry said.
Israel had previously claimed to have taken control of Iranian airspace.
The government dispatched an emergency response team from Seoul to Ashgabat to support the evacuation effort. The three-person team, led by Cho Yoon-hye, director of the Overseas Security Center at the Foreign Ministry, helped coordinate logistics, including border procedures and return flights. While the government covered transportation costs, evacuees paid for their own accommodation and meals.
Some members of the group reportedly plan to return to Korea from Turkmenistan in the coming days.
At the time of Israel’s airstrikes on June 13, approximately 110 Korean nationals were residing in Iran. The Foreign Ministry said it will consider further evacuation assistance for any remaining Koreans in the country, depending on local developments.
The ministry issued a Level 3 travel alert — recommending departure — for all of Iran on Tuesday, advising Korean citizens to leave the country unless absolutely necessary. A similar alert was issued the same day for all of Israel, placing the entire country under either Level 3 or Level 4 warnings.
The ministry emphasized that “Koreans currently staying in Israel and Iran should pay close attention to their personal safety and depart the countries promptly in accordance with guidance from the embassy.”
Earlier, on Monday, roughly 20 Korean residents of Israel were evacuated by bus to Jordan in an operation organized by the Korean community association in Israel.
