Lee Jae-myung returns from G7 summit in Canada
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 04:15 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 04:16
-
- SARAH KIM
Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, at around 1:15 a.m. after making their diplomatic debut on the global stage less than two weeks after the presidential election.
Over Monday and Tuesday, Lee held a series of bilateral talks with leaders from Japan, Canada, Britain, Australia, South Africa, India, Brazil, Mexico and the European Union, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He also spoke on energy security and AI integration in an expanded G7 session.
"I had a productive discussion with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, the host of this year's G7 Summit," Lee wrote on X after the talks Tuesday. "As Korea and Canada host the APEC and G7 respectively this year, we will work closely to maximize synergies between the two multilateral forums."
