Monsoon season to begin Thursday, heavy rainfall forecast through weekend
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 10:33
The monsoon season is set to begin in central Korea on Thursday, with heavy rainfall forecast to continue through the weekend. Government agencies are convening to coordinate countermeasures against potential flood damage.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety held a counter-disaster meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on Wednesday, presided over by Lee Han-kyung, the chief of the ministry’s disaster and safety division, announcing that it had inspected the flood prevention measures of each agency.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) predicted that the skies would gradually grow cloudy nationwide, with rain beginning in the western regions during the afternoon before spreading across most of the country by the next day.
Precipitation is expected to begin around noon in the coastal areas of South Chungcheong and Jeju Island, then move into the greater Seoul area, inland Gangwon and western North Jeolla by 6 p.m.
The KMA forecast more than 200 millimeters (7.87 inches) of rainfall in central Korea from Thursday to Saturday, due to the seasonal rain front impacting the region earlier than southern areas. The agency noted that rainfall in recent years has tended to cover broader areas than initially forecast, warning agencies to remain alert.
Lee emphasized the importance of preventing repeat incidents of flood damage, urging authorities to focus on high-risk areas and known vulnerabilities. The ministry cited frequent monsoon-season disasters such as landslides that bury homes and accidents caused by swift currents near riverbanks.
Officials reviewed the condition of rainwater drainage systems and discussed measures to protect semi-basement homes, prevent landslides in areas previously affected by wildfires and protect temporary housing units.
Emergency issues such as accidents involving manholes during heavy rain and the safety management of decommissioned reservoirs were also addressed.
“With the start of the rainy season, the government will implement its flood prevention plans thoroughly to ensure that the same types of damage do not occur again,” Lee said.
He also called on the public to avoid going out during heavy rainfall and to stay away from vulnerable areas. “We ask that everyone follow government-issued safety instructions and cooperate fully in the event of evacuation orders,” he said.
Rainfall is expected to vary significantly by region, with intermittent pauses, beginning Thursday throughout Friday.
The greater Seoul area is forecast to receive between 20 and 60 millimeters (0.78 and 2.35 inches) of rain, with over 80 millimeters possible in northern Gyeonggi and the five Yellow Sea islands. Inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon are expected to see 20 to 60 millimeters, with similar peak levels in northern inland Gangwon. The eastern coast of Gangwon may see between 5 and 20 millimeters.
The Chungcheong regions are expected to receive 20 to 60 millimeters, while North Jeolla is forecast to see 10 to 40 millimeters. Gwangju and South Jeolla may see 5 to 20 millimeters.
South Gyeongsang and the northern inland and northeastern mountainous parts of North Gyeongsang on Friday are expected to receive between 5 and 40 millimeters. Daegu and other parts of North Gyeongsang are forecast to receive 5 to 20 millimeters, while Jeju Island may receive between 5 and 30 millimeters.
Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are also forecast, especially in areas near the Yellow Sea. The KMA urged the public to monitor weather advisories closely.
Morning temperatures on Thursday are forecast to range from 18 to 24 degrees Celsius (64.4 to 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit), with daytime highs between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius. In Seoul, the morning low is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius and the high at 32 degrees Celsius. Chuncheon and Daegu are both forecast to reach highs of 33 degrees Celsius, while Busan and Jeju are expected to remain cooler at 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Air quality is projected to remain in the “good to moderate” range nationwide.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
