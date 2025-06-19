North Korea fires around 10 rockets into Yellow Sea day after South, U.S., Japan conduct aerial drill
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 18:01
North Korea fired around 10 multiple launch rockets into the Yellow Sea on Thursday morning, a day after South Korea, the United States and Japan held joint air drills.
A South Korean military official said the launches were detected at around 10 a.m. from the Sunan area near Pyongyang toward the northwest.
“The projectiles, believed to be multiple launch rockets, flew tens of kilometers before falling into the Yellow Sea,” the official said. “Further details are being closely analyzed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities.”
The launches are believed to be part of a training exercise involving 240-millimeter multiple rocket launchers. These long-range artillery systems are capable of targeting front-line units and even the Seoul metropolitan area. North Korea previously unveiled a new guided version of the 240-millimeter rocket in a test last year.
The launch came a day after the three allies conducted their first trilateral aerial exercise since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration. The training took place over international waters south of Jeju Island and involved two South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets, six U.S. Air Force F-16s and two Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2s.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)