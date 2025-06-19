 North Korea may be preparing mass gymnastics show for party’s 80th anniversary
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 09:52
Satellite images captured by the European Union’s Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem program on Wednesday show a light-colored rectangular object covering the field inside the May Day Stadium on Rungna Island in Pyongyang. [YONHAP]

North Korea appears to be preparing a mass gymnastics performance to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers’ Party on Oct. 10, which would be the first such spectacle in five years.
 
Satellite imagery captured by the European Union’s Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem program on Wednesday showed a light-colored rectangular object covering the field inside the May Day Stadium on Rungna Island in Pyongyang. The area had been green just a day earlier, suggesting the appearance of a new structure.
 

The object is believed to be a tarp used to protect the grass — a common feature observed during preparations for large-scale mass games in the past.
 
North Korea is known to begin preparations for its mass performances several months in advance. If the country is indeed gearing up for a mass gymnastics show, the current timeline indicates the preparations started roughly 20 days earlier than in previous years.
 
The mass games, which can mobilize up to 100,000 performers, are a signature North Korean spectacle combining synchronized gymnastics, dance and massive card-section displays. They typically take place on milestone anniversaries or in honor of major political events.
 
In 2018, then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a performance titled “The Glorious Country” at the same stadium during his visit to Pyongyang. The following year, Chinese President Xi Jinping viewed a show titled “Invincible Socialism” during his visit.
 
If confirmed, this year’s mass games would be the first since “The Great Guidance” was staged in October 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the party’s founding.
 
Analysts believe Pyongyang may be seeking to use the anniversary event to showcase its strengthened alliance with Russia and underscore its elevated status on the international stage following reports of troop deployments and defense cooperation.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
