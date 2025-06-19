Ex-President Yoon yet to appear for police questioning as deadline approaches

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has yet to appear for police questioning over charges related to his short-lived imposition of martial law as Thursday's deadline approaches.Yoon has already snubbed two previous summonses, and his nonappearance Thursday would mark the third time he has defied a police order to appear for questioning."It's not that he isn't accepting the appearance order but rather that the requirements for an appearance order should be met," his lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, told Yonhap News Agency."An investigation should be fair and valid within the minimum necessary scope in order to guarantee the people's freedom and human rights," he added.Yoon submitted an opinion to the police earlier this week stating his plan not to comply with the third summons.Police said they plan to wait until the end of working hours as they reportedly consider seeking a warrant to detain the former president.The questioning is in connection with charges Yoon ordered the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of a detention warrant against him in early January.Yoon has also been booked on charges of ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3 failed.Yonhap