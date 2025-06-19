Dragonflies blanket Jeju fishing boat amid climate anomalies
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 14:18
An unusual phenomenon is unfolding off the coast of Jeju Island, where swarms of dragonflies have recently been hindering local fishing operations.
Experts attribute the early appearance of the insects to climate change and the unusually early formation of the seasonal rain front.
Thousands of dragonflies swarmed a fishing boat operating near Suwolbong Peak in Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju, early Wednesday morning, according to JIBS Jeju Broadcasting on Thursday. Video footage shows the insects thick enough to blur the camera lens, clustering around the boat’s fishing lights and even covering the anglers’ bodies.
The swarm persisted for more than three hours, leaving the crew struggling to continue their work.
“It wasn’t just a few, they completely covered the entire boat,” the boat’s captain said. “They were all over our backs and bodies, making it almost impossible to fish.”
The species was identified as the globe skimmer, or Pantala flavescens, known in Korean as the doenjang (soy bean paste) dragonfly due to its brownish color and common appearance in midsummer.
Measuring 3.7 to 4.2 centimeters (1.4 to 1.6 inches) in length, these dragonflies are typically most active around mid-July, after the monsoon season. They are migratory insects that travel from Southeast Asia through Korea to Japan’s Kyushu region, preying on mosquitoes and flies, and are considered beneficial.
This is not the first time Jeju has seen such a spectacle. In September last year, another swarm of the dragonflies blanketed fishing boats near Gimnyeong Port. The current incident, however, occurred in a different area several dozen kilometers away — and unusually early in the year.
Experts say the extended period of hot and humid weather may have led to an increase in the dragonfly population. Additionally, the insects are known to migrate along the seasonal rain front, which formed earlier than usual in Jeju this year, likely prompting the early arrival of the insects.
