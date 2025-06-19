East coast city Gangneung sees first tropical night of the year
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 12:59
The eastern city of Gangneung, Gangwon, saw the country’s first tropical night of 2025 on Wednesday, weather authorities said Thursday.
The overnight low in Gangneung was 26.5 degrees Celsius (79.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as of Wednesday night — meeting the threshold for a tropical night. This is defined as when the temperature stays above 25 degrees Celsius between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Gangneung also saw the year’s first tropical night on June 10 last year, meaning this year’s first came eight days later this year.
As temperatures gradually rise, it is expected that the hot weather will continue nationwide, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius during daytime hours Thursday. In Seoul, the temperature is expected to rise to 33 degrees Celsius during the day, and some areas in the metropolitan area are expected to record 34 degrees Celsius.
“Afternoon highs exceeded 30 degrees in many areas on Wednesday, and a continued inflow of warm southwesterly winds prevented temperatures from dropping overnight,” the KMA said. “There is a high possibility of heat-related illnesses, so please refrain from outdoor activities and going out, and thoroughly manage your food to prevent food poisoning.”
From Thursday night, rain is expected to begin in the central inland regions and spread across the country by Friday. However, areas not affected by rainfall will experience high humidity and daytime heat, leading to elevated nighttime temperatures.
In Seoul, the early morning low on Monday is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, with the perceived temperature not dipping below 25 degrees Celsius. Cities like Ansan and Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggi, and parts of the Chungcheong regions, are forecast to experience nighttime perceived temperatures as high as 27 degrees Celsius — creating an unrelenting, sweltering heat through the night.
