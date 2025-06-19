 Former first lady's hospital stay plagued by narcotics rumors, attempted chicken deliveries
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:32 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:40
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, casts her ballot at a voting booth in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 3, the day of Korea's 21st presidential election. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, casts her ballot at a voting booth in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 3, the day of Korea's 21st presidential election. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Police are investigating a false report that claimed former first lady Kim Keon Hee used narcotics during her recent hospital stay.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency received the report on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Kim was admitted to Seoul Asan Medical Center, Yonhap reported Thursday.
 

The tip alleged that Kim, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, had been “taking narcotics at the hospital.”
 
Police determined the allegation was baseless and apprehended the person who made the report in Junggok-dong, Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.
 
Kim was admitted on Tuesday for undisclosed medical reasons. 
 
While no official statement has been released about the length of her stay, outlets such as the daily newspaper Donga Ilbo reported that she could remain in the hospital for one to two weeks.
 
The hospitalization has also drawn attention from her supporters. On Wednesday, a supporter attempted to have fried chicken delivered to the hospital “for Ms. Kim.” 
 
The hospital reportedly declined to accept the delivery.

BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Kim Keon Hee police

