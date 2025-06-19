 From math to music, Yumin Awards recognize exceptional contributions to the world
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

From math to music, Yumin Awards recognize exceptional contributions to the world

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 19:30 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 20:48
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The recipients of the 16th Yumin Awards pose for a photo at the JoongAng Ilbo headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, on Thursday. From left: JoongAng Holdings Chairman Hong Seok-hyun; Park Jin-young, an assistant professor of mathematics at New York University; Byeon Hyun-dan, head of the civic group Native Seedream; classical music composer Lee Haneurij; and former Seoul National University President Oh Se-jung, who is also the chair of the selection committee. [KIM JONG-HO]

The recipients of the 16th Yumin Awards pose for a photo at the JoongAng Ilbo headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, on Thursday. From left: JoongAng Holdings Chairman Hong Seok-hyun; Park Jin-young, an assistant professor of mathematics at New York University; Byeon Hyun-dan, head of the civic group Native Seedream; classical music composer Lee Haneurij; and former Seoul National University President Oh Se-jung, who is also the chair of the selection committee. [KIM JONG-HO]

 
Three individuals who have made notable contributions to science, society and the arts were recognized at the 16th Yumin Awards, organized by the JoongAng Hwadong Foundation, held at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, on Thursday.
 
Park Jin-young, 43, an assistant professor of mathematics at New York University, received this year's Yumin Awards in the sciences category for proving the longstanding Kahn-Kalai conjecture — a hypothesis that had stumped mathematicians for nearly two decades.
 

Related Article

 
“It’s difficult to explain the outcome of mathematical research in everyday language, so the field rarely draws public attention,” Park said in her acceptance speech. “This award feels especially meaningful because it suggests that progress in mathematics is beginning to be recognized outside the academic community.”
 
Park, who worked for over six years as a middle and high school teacher before pursuing graduate studies in the United States, called herself a “late bloomer” and said she hopes her award encourages others on nontraditional paths.
 
“This award is the result of many years of collective effort in the mathematics community,” Park said. “It’s meaningful to see progress in mathematics being recognized beyond our field.”
 
In the society category, the award went to Byeon Hyun-dan, 61, head of the civic group Native Seedream. For 17 years, Byun has dedicated herself to finding, breeding and distributing native Korean seeds — gathering over 10,000 types across the country.
 
“I’ve worked with the belief that we must protect our lives ourselves, even with no special support — it’s felt at times like I’m carrying out an independence movement,” Byeon said. “I hope this award helps native seeds spread even further.”
 
Nineteen-year-old composer Lee Haneurij received the award in the culture and arts category. He first drew attention in March last year by winning the JoongAng Music Concours as its youngest-ever competitor. Then, in November, he captured the top prize at the Bartok World Competition in Hungary, cementing his name on the global stage.
 
“Standing in front of the word ‘creation’ always feels burdensome,” he said. “But I continue to reflect and experiment in hopes of moving closer to its meaning.”
 
“I want to write music that leaves space for listeners to interpret and feel in their own way,” he added.
 
Oh Se-jung, former president of Seoul National University and chair of the awards selection committee, said that there was a sharp rise in nominees this year, especially in the science category, which received 53 candidates.
 
“We evaluated not only their innovation, but the broader impact of their work on society,” Oh said.
 
For the 16th edition of the annual awards, Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of JoongAng Holdings, attended the event and congratulated the recipients, saying they are “true innovators who broke away from convention to create something new and meaningful.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YOUNG-HEE [[email protected]]
tags yumin awards hong jin-ki

More in Social Affairs

From math to music, Yumin Awards recognize exceptional contributions to the world

Stakes rise in Dec. 3 probe as new special counsel slaps ex-defense chief with more charges

Police weigh arresting Yoon after third no-show for questioning

Gangdong District middle schoolers get sick from school drinking fountain

Man receives suspended sentence for losing weight to dodge military service

Related Stories

Hanmaeum empowers mothers in multicultural families with education

Yumin Awards recipients embody what it means to create

Against all odds, this Korean professor solved a 20-year-old math mystery

Yumin Awards honor KAIST Professor Meeyoung Cha for work on AI, data analysis

Who’s laughing now?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)