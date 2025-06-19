From math to music, Yumin Awards recognize exceptional contributions to the world
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 19:30 Updated: 19 Jun. 2025, 20:48
Three individuals who have made notable contributions to science, society and the arts were recognized at the 16th Yumin Awards, organized by the JoongAng Hwadong Foundation, held at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, on Thursday.
Park Jin-young, 43, an assistant professor of mathematics at New York University, received this year's Yumin Awards in the sciences category for proving the longstanding Kahn-Kalai conjecture — a hypothesis that had stumped mathematicians for nearly two decades.
“It’s difficult to explain the outcome of mathematical research in everyday language, so the field rarely draws public attention,” Park said in her acceptance speech. “This award feels especially meaningful because it suggests that progress in mathematics is beginning to be recognized outside the academic community.”
Park, who worked for over six years as a middle and high school teacher before pursuing graduate studies in the United States, called herself a “late bloomer” and said she hopes her award encourages others on nontraditional paths.
In the society category, the award went to Byeon Hyun-dan, 61, head of the civic group Native Seedream. For 17 years, Byun has dedicated herself to finding, breeding and distributing native Korean seeds — gathering over 10,000 types across the country.
“I’ve worked with the belief that we must protect our lives ourselves, even with no special support — it’s felt at times like I’m carrying out an independence movement,” Byeon said. “I hope this award helps native seeds spread even further.”
Nineteen-year-old composer Lee Haneurij received the award in the culture and arts category. He first drew attention in March last year by winning the JoongAng Music Concours as its youngest-ever competitor. Then, in November, he captured the top prize at the Bartok World Competition in Hungary, cementing his name on the global stage.
“Standing in front of the word ‘creation’ always feels burdensome,” he said. “But I continue to reflect and experiment in hopes of moving closer to its meaning.”
“I want to write music that leaves space for listeners to interpret and feel in their own way,” he added.
Oh Se-jung, former president of Seoul National University and chair of the awards selection committee, said that there was a sharp rise in nominees this year, especially in the science category, which received 53 candidates.
“We evaluated not only their innovation, but the broader impact of their work on society,” Oh said.
For the 16th edition of the annual awards, Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of JoongAng Holdings, attended the event and congratulated the recipients, saying they are “true innovators who broke away from convention to create something new and meaningful.”
