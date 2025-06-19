Police weigh arresting Yoon after third no-show for questioning
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 18:39
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to appear for questioning Thursday for the third time, prompting the police to consider seeking an arrest warrant over allegations that he obstructed the execution of a warrant earlier this year.
“We are in consultations with the special counsel for sedition on the possible submission of an arrest warrant request for former President Yoon,” an official with the police’s special investigation team said.
However, with the special counsel having formally launched its investigation and officers from the police special unit dispatched to support it, some observers say any coercive action by police alone may be unlikely.
Yoon ignored a summons to appear at 10 a.m. before a special task force under the National Office of Investigation, which is probing the martial law allegations. He is accused of obstructing special official duties. This marks his third noncompliance, following previous absences on June 5 and 12.
The former president is under suspicion of mobilizing the Presidential Security Service on Jan. 3 to obstruct attempts by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to execute an arrest warrant against him.
He is also accused of ordering the deletion of secure mobile phone data from military commanders, including former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, on Dec. 7, 2024 — four days after the declaration of martial law. That charge falls under abuse of authority as defined in the Presidential Security Act.
Yoon has submitted written opinions and statements through his lawyer and repeatedly refused to attend questioning. His legal team argues the charges lack legal basis and denies any involvement or directive related to obstructing the warrant’s execution, claiming there is no necessity or reasonableness for further questioning.
Although police waited until the end of business hours Thursday for Yoon’s voluntary appearance, they concluded that he was unlikely to comply.
Police are now weighing the option of compulsory summons through an arrest warrant, citing the principle that investigative bodies must do everything within their power before transferring the case to the special counsel.
Typically, coercive measures are considered after three unheeded summons.
