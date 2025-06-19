SPC to wrap up facility inspections, rectifications by end of month

Man may face prison in Korea's first reported case of military service impersonation

Tao breaks silence after black specks found in sanitary pads from his brand

East coast city Gangneung sees first tropical night of the year

Related Stories

A long way to go until achieving an ‘inclusive economy’

163,000 tickets already reserved for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

No way out except for impeaching the president

[REVIEW] 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is very, very long but very, very stunning

Spring style