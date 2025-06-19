 Three-vehicle fire forces closure of Gyeongbu Expressway in Ulsan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Three-vehicle fire forces closure of Gyeongbu Expressway in Ulsan

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 15:59
[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A fire involving three vehicles broke out on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Ulsan on Thursday afternoon, prompting a full road closure.
 
The blaze started around 2:26 p.m. near the Ulju-eup area of Ulju County, about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) from the Eonyang Junction (JC) toward Gyeongju, according to authorities.
 

Firefighters dispatched to the scene managed to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes. However, traffic on the northbound lanes toward Gyeongju was completely blocked, prompting the city of Ulsan to issue a safety alert urging drivers to use detour routes.
 
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of any casualties.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
