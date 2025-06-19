Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 20:00
As Korea enters its summer monsoon season, the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has made the global political climate as unpredictable as the weather. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing both carrots and sticks in response to the Middle East crisis, but it remains uncertain which approach will prove effective. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
