 Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 20:00
 
As Korea enters its summer monsoon season, the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has made the global political climate as unpredictable as the weather. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing both carrots and sticks in response to the Middle East crisis, but it remains uncertain which approach will prove effective. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…

Thursday's fortune: Quiet wins, steady hearts and thoughtful steps lead the way

The prosecution… has changed…

Wednesday's fortune: New sparks, steady gains and quiet wins

Lowering the bar

Related Stories

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

The prosecution… has changed…

Pressure

Benefiting from division
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)