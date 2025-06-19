Korea, Japan leaders meet ahead of 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

President Lee Jae Myung held his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Canada on June 17 on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Though the meeting took place in a multilateral setting and lasted only 30 minutes, the two leaders' swift engagement — just 14 days after Lee took office — underscored a shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation.Despite its brevity, the meeting produced meaningful outcomes. The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to develop future-oriented relations and enhance trilateral coordination with the United States in response to regional security threats, including those posed by North Korea. They also agreed to continue "shuttle diplomacy" through reciprocal visits and to deepen dialogue on pending issues.President Lee described the Korea-Japan relationship as “inseparable, like neighbors sharing a yard,” emphasizing that the two countries, with their complementary strengths, could benefit significantly from cooperation. His remarks signaled an intention to move beyond ideological divisions and pursue a pragmatic diplomatic approach, consistent with his campaign promises. Lee did not raise historical grievances during the meeting, a gesture widely seen as reflecting his active interest in restoring bilateral ties.Prime Minister Ishiba responded positively, expressing hope that closer Korea-Japan cooperation would contribute to global stability. In a press briefing following the summit, he reiterated that the two countries are “important neighbors who must work together on international challenges.”The summit comes amid rising global uncertainty driven by trade tensions under U.S. President Donald Trump and escalating conflict in the Middle East. The military threat from North Korea further underscores the importance of close Korea-Japan coordination. Still, challenges remain.According to officials, the two leaders reached a broad understanding that while historical disputes should be responsibly managed, they must not hinder forward-looking progress in bilateral relations. The Korean government now faces the task of aligning domestic divisions and anti-Japanese sentiment with a more future-oriented diplomatic strategy.Japan, for its part, should avoid actions that provoke public backlash in Korea — such as renewed claims over the Dokdo islets or perceived breaches of trust. Seoul was notably frustrated last year when Tokyo failed to follow through on its promise to include forced labor exhibits in its bid to register the Sado mine as a Unesco World Heritage site. A minimalist memorial service only added to tensions. These actions undermined efforts by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faced domestic criticism while pursuing closer ties with Japan.It is now Japan’s turn to reciprocate Korea’s outreach by filling the proverbial glass halfway — not just with words, but with concrete actions.