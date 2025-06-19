After military discharge, KBO pitcher wants to be team's lucky charm

In his most recent full season in the KBO in 2023, right-hander Yi Jung-yong was an integral part of the LG Twins' run to the Korean Series title. Yi held the KT Wiz scoreless in four innings spread over four outings, as the Twins won the best-of-seven series in five games.Beyond his contribution in the postseason, Yi was also a solid contributor during the 2023 regular season. Yi tossed a career-high 86 2/3 innings while splitting his time between the bullpen and the rotation. He went 7-2 with three saves and a hold, and pitched to a 4.15 ERA.Yi began his mandatory military service after that season, joining Sangmu, a minor league club for KBO players fulfilling their service duty. With Yi away, the Twins failed to defend their title in 2024.Yi, 29, rejoined the Twins on Wednesday, a much-needed reinforcement for a bullpen that had been dealing with injuries and inconsistent performances. The Twins are so glad with Yi's return that they even invited him to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul."I was pretty nervous," Yi said with a grin in a media scrum before Wednesday's game against the NC Dinos at Jamsil. "But I think it will help me get back into the swing of things in real games. I got the taste of what it's like to be on the mound in front of so many people."Hours later, Yi made his season debut, pitching around two walks in a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold in the Twins' 9-8 win.Yi said he put on extra muscle while in the military thanks to his weightlifting regimen, and he also tried to sharpen his mental game with his visualization training."Obviously, I am not playing baseball just to pitch in the minor league," he said. "I regarded pitching in the minors as part of the process to get ready for big games in the KBO."Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb had dropped Yi's name in many of his pregame media sessions prior to Yi's discharge. The pitcher admitted he had read articles detailing Youm's expectations of the pitcher in his post-military days."The manager has put so much pressure on me," Yi said with a smile. "But at the same time, overcoming pressure is part of my job."Recalling his string of scoreless appearances in the 2023 Korean Series, Yi said he would love to help the team return to the pinnacle of the KBO. They are in good shape, currently sitting in second place with a record of 41-28-2 (wins-losses-ties), a half-game behind the Hanwha Eagles, through Wednesday's action."This is the way I see it. We won the championship in 2023 because I was on the team and we missed out last year because I wasn't around," Yi quipped. "Now that I am back, I want to be the lucky charm for the team."Yonhap