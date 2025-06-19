 Israel attacks Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state TV says
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 14:16
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Arak heavy water reactor in Iran on Feb. 15. [AP/YONHAP]

Israel attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, Iranian state television said Thursday. The report said there was “no radiation danger whatsoever" and that the facility had already been evacuated before the attack.
 
Israel warned earlier Thursday morning it would attack the facility and urged the public to flee the area.
 

Israel’s seventh day of airstrikes on Iran came a day after Iran’s supreme leader rejected United States calls for surrender and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them.” Israel also lifted some restrictions on daily life, suggesting the missile threat from Iran on its territory was easing.
 
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s post on social media platform X on June 19, warning residents near nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Arak heavy water reactor, to evacuate [SCREEN CAPTURE]

