Israel claims air superiority over Tehran after wave of strikes

Explosions were heard in Tehran throughout the day Wednesday as Israel said its warplanes pounded Iran in three waves of strikes. Less than a week into the conflict, Israel now says its aircraft have free rein over the Iranian capital's skies.Iran launched small barrages of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties, and Israel has eased some restrictions for its civilians. Meanwhile, fear grips the Iranian capital as the streets are empty, businesses closed and communications patchy at best. Thousands have fled.U.S. President Donald Trump would not say Wednesday whether he has decided to order a U.S. strike on Iran. “I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters at the White House. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”High-ranking European diplomats will hold nuclear talks with Iran in Switzerland on Friday, according to a European official familiar with the plans.Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to help mediate an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran, suggesting Moscow could help negotiate a settlement that could allow Tehran to pursue a peaceful atomic program while assuaging Israeli security concerns.Speaking at a roundtable session with senior news leaders of international news agencies, Putin said he had shared Moscow’s proposals with Iran, Israel and the United States.“We are not imposing anything on anyone, we are simply talking about how we see a possible way out of the situation. But the decision, of course, is up to the political leadership of all these countries, primarily Iran and Israel,” the Russian leader added.A British official said the United States is sending resources, including the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and putting refueling tankers in Spain and Greece, adding that the U.S. has fighter jets and B-52 bombers at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands.The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter freely.They said there could be a U.S. request to station jets at RAF base Akrotiri, the British base in Cyprus, but that Britain has not received one yet. The United States would normally have to inform Britain if it wanted to conduct offensive operations from either the Britain base in Cyprus or Diego Garcia, which is a joint U.S.-British base.Reuters