U.S. State Department initiates digital footprint inspections for visa applicants
Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 14:43
The U.S. State Department is now requiring international students applying for education visas to make their social media profiles public — effectively introducing a government-backed scan of applicants’ online lives.
In a directive sent to American diplomatic posts worldwide, the department has resumed processing of student and exchange visitor visas, while quietly rolling out new guidance that mandates screening of applicants’ digital footprints. The move follows a brief pause in visa interviews on May 27 to prepare for the change, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.
Applicants for F, which is for academic and language training, M, for vocational training, and J, for exchange visitor, visas must now ensure their social media accounts are viewable by consular officers, or risk denial. Officials have also been instructed to scour the web for any public posts that might suggest “hostile attitudes toward our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”
The policy, critics argue, amounts to ideological gatekeeping.
Officials also instructed consular officers to examine the entirety of an applicant’s online presence using search engines and other tools. The stated purpose of the screening is to identify individuals who display “hostile attitudes toward our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”
Advocacy groups and educators warn that the changes could have chilling effects on academic freedom and may deter international students from studying in the U.S.
The Washington Post reported growing unease in the education sector, reporting that advocates are concerned that the measures are sending an “unwelcoming message to potential international students in the United States” and that “the measures could mean not just vetting on social media grounds, but also a political litmus test for applicants.”
The increased scrutiny also raises questions about whether the visa process can proceed smoothly.
There have already been cases where individuals claim their U.S. visas were canceled in retaliation for criticizing the Trump administration.
Former Panamanian President Martin Torrijos said in an interview with local media Wednesday that his U.S. visa had been revoked, calling it “a warning to all Panamanians that criticism of the Panamanian government’s actions regarding its relations with the United States will not be tolerated.”
Torrijos has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, particularly over its threats to reclaim control over the Panama Canal.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY WI MOON-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
