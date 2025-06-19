 U.S. moves some military assets in Middle East vulnerable to Iranian attack, officials say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

U.S. moves some military assets in Middle East vulnerable to Iranian attack, officials say

Published: 19 Jun. 2025, 09:55
A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber is flanked by four U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past York City, and New Jersey on July 4, 2020. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber is flanked by four U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters during a flyover of military aircraft down the Hudson River and New York Harbor past York City, and New Jersey on July 4, 2020. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The U.S. military has moved some aircraft and ships from bases in the Middle East that may be vulnerable to any potential Iranian attack, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
 
The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the move was a part of planning to protect U.S. forces. They declined to say how many aircraft or ships had been moved and where they would be going.
 

Related Article

 
One of the officials said U.S. naval vessels had been moved from a port in Bahrain, where the military's 5th fleet is located, while aircraft that were not in hardened shelters had been moved from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
 
"It is not an uncommon practice. Force protection is the priority," the official said.
 
Reuters was first to report this week the movement of a large number of tanker aircraft to Europe and other military assets to the Middle East, including the deployment of more fighter jets. An aircraft carrier in the Indo-Pacific is also heading to the Middle East.
 
It comes as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing whether the United States would join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear and missile sites, as residents of Iran's capital streamed out of the city on the sixth day of the air assault.
 
Israel launched an air war on Friday after saying it had concluded Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
 
Iran has conveyed to Washington that it will respond firmly to the United States if it becomes directly involved in Israel's military campaign, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday.

Yonhap
tags U.S. Middle East military

More in World

U.S. gov't says Harvard researcher accused of smuggling frog embryos brought 'biological materials'

Apple eyes using AI to design its chips, technology executive says

Pentagon chief points out 'new standard' for Asian, other allies' defense spending

U.S. moves some military assets in Middle East vulnerable to Iranian attack, officials say

Israel claims air superiority over Tehran after wave of strikes

Related Stories

Kospi opens nearly flat over Middle East uncertainty

Gold prices reach a new high

Oil rises 1% on reports Israel preparing strike on Iranian nuclear facilities

Korea bans travel to Israel-Lebanon border, elevates Iran advisory

Koreans in Israel, Lebanon urged to leave as Middle East tensions flare
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)