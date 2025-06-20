Banana-flavored potato chips? Minari-infused yogurt? Korean snack makers target Zalpha consumers with turn to the exotic.
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 19:14
From banana-flavored potato chips to minari-infused yogurt drinks, Korea’s snack and beverage makers are embracing bizarre and bold combinations to win over Gen Z and Alpha consumers hungry for novelty.
Lee Hyo-jin, 29, a full-time office worker, recently bought a milk banana–flavored Saengsaeng Potato Chips at a local supermarket. The unexpected combination of flavors piqued her curiosity.
“When I see a quirky new snack on social media, I always try it at least once,” she said. “If it tastes good, I’ll buy it again. If it doesn’t, I still have a fun, unique experience.”
A wave of new, unconventional products is hitting the shelves, all designed to appeal to the so-called "Zalpha generation" — a hybrid term referring to Generation Z and Generation Alpha, according to the food and retail industries on Friday. These consumers are seen as experimental and highly individualistic in their tastes, prompting companies to boost customized marketing and product development accordingly.
Haitai Confectionery & Foods released a "Tropical Edition" on June 9, featuring five of its existing snacks reimagined with fruit flavors. Among them were the milk banana–flavored Saengsaeng Potato Chips and a tropical mix version of the traditional Yeonyanggaeng red bean jelly.
Orion, another leading snack maker, introduced a limited-edition product in spring called Oh! Strawberry, a variation of its Oh! Potato snack topped with strawberry milk cream and cookie crumble. More recently, it released new flavors like Triple Pepper Pocachip, Jjajang Ramyeon (bean paste noodles) and Cream Curry versions of the “Whale Snack” chip series.
“Triple Pepper Pocachip was a bold experiment that sold over 1.5 million bags in just two months,” said a company spokesperson. “The Jjajang Ramyeon–flavored Whale Snack is also trending on social media as a must-try item.”
Convenience stores are also getting in on the trend, rolling out new products that combine unusual flavors and whimsical designs. CU recently launched I’m Not a Chicken, a vanilla ice cream shaped like a chicken leg, and Potato Stick Bread, a fry-shaped pastry paired with real ketchup.
GS25 introduced a pouch drink last year called YouUs Pyongyang Cold Noodle Broth, which sold 300,000 units in three months. The popularity of that product led to a follow-up this year — YouUs Dongchimi Broth. The chain is now seeing a surge of interest in its new product, YouUs Yakult Grand Minari, a yogurt drink flavored with water dropwort, or minari.
“The minari-flavored Yakult ranked No. 1 among all 54 Yogurt-type drinks sold at GS25 within a month of launch, and it remains in the top 10 today,” said a company official. “These products, which reflect Zalpha trends, have gone viral on social media.”
Industry insiders say the shift toward eccentric flavors and playful designs aims to satisfy the adventurous palates of younger consumers. According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute’s 2024 Food Consumption Behavior Survey, 59.6 percent of respondents in their 20s said they enjoy trying new foods — the highest rate among all age groups.
“When developing new products, we prioritize consumers in their 20s and 30s who actively seek out experiential consumption,” said one retail official. “We focus on adding new value to familiar products so that we can deliver both fun and quality.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)