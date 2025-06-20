More in Finance

Kospi closes above 3,000 for first time in 3 and a half years. But can the rally last?

Korea's overseas direct investment falls 8.9% in Q1

Kospi tops 3,000-point milestone for first time in over 3 years, won sharply up

Kospi surpasses 3,000 points for first time in three years amid market reform optimism

Korea's short-selling accessibility has improved, MSCI says