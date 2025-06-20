Kospi surpasses 3,000 mark for first time since 2022 during intraday trading
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 11:16 Updated: 20 Jun. 2025, 11:20
The benchmark Kospi crossed the 3,000 mark for the first time in more than three years on Friday.
As of 10:45 a.m., the Kospi gained 22.72 points, or 0.76 percent, to trade at 3,000.46. The index opened at 2,986.52, up 8.78 points from the previous session, and hovered in a narrow range before gaining momentum mid-morning.
This marks the first time the Kospi has breached the 3,000 level during intraday trading since Jan. 3, 2022, when it reached 3,010.77. The index first passed the 3,000 threshold on Jan. 6, 2021, hitting an intraday high of 3,027.16 that day.
At the same time, the tech-heavy Kosdaq rose 5.66 points, or 0.72 percent, to 788.17.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
