Get this Hyundai Nexo hydrogen car only if you’re rich in patience — and actual money
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 08:30
- SARAH CHEA
[TEST DRIVE]
INCHEON — In a world where EVs are still getting side-eyed, there I was, eyeballing a hydrogen SUV like it was some rare artifact from the future, or maybe just Hyundai Motor’s boldest bet yet: the latest Nexo fuel-cell hydrogen vehicle.
Hydrogen. The tech Elon Musk famously mocked as “mind-bogglingly stupid” and dubbed “fool cells." Most automakers seemed to agree as they’ve pulled the plug on the development, blaming cost, complexity and the sheer lack of infrastructure, while Hyundai has held on for three decades. Quietly, consistently and almost obsessively, even losing millions of dollars in the absence of customer enthusiasm.
The latest Nexo has landed seven years after the original, which the automaker said was to “fix all past criticisms.” It is confirmed to be hitting U.S., European and Japanese roads at some point, but specific dates have not been disclosed.
Yes, I admit, Hyundai did address many of the old flaws. But once you actually drive it, and really consider the ecosystem it exists in, you’ll recognize that it's a statement of intent, not a volume play. If you're wondering what that intent really is, keep reading. Out on the road, I might have found some answers.
Visually, this is a completely different car. Gone is the soft, rounded friendliness of the old Nexo. The new one is all about futuristic-ness with sharp edges, strong lines and serious sci-fi vibes.
But maybe Hyundai goes a little too hard? The rear is where things go sideways. It seems quite overdesigned and awkward, with a resemblance to the Santa Fe.
Inside, the dashboard and center console got way cleaner and simpler. It's like Hyundai finally sat down, read all the interior feedback, and actually listened. Gone are the rows of buttons that used to stretch all the way to the armrest like some kind of fighter jet cockpit cosplay. The new Nexo keeps things tidy; what needs to be there is there, and that’s it.
I climbed into the second row to check the legroom, and yes, there’s noticeably more of it. One of the big knocks on the old Nexo was that it just didn’t work well as a family car — too cramped, too compromised. But the new one, I could see it pulling duty as a legit family hauler.
And here’s a smart upgrade: an external vehicle-to-load function, which allows owners to charge and power other devices. It features a direct 220-volt outlet, no adapter needed. As someone who once froze on a camping trip because my adapter failed and I couldn’t plug in a heated blanket, this hits home. For anyone who camps and glamps, this could be a plus.
The ride has improved, too. The harshness over speed bumps, the old Nexo’s little “clunk” moments, feels better damped now. Noise levels are more controlled as well; not quite EV-like quiet, but no longer distractingly loud.
But let’s talk acceleration. I accelerated past 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) on the highway, and honestly, it seemed to take forever to get there. Floor it, and the response is more gradual persuasion than instant shove. It’s fine for daily driving, but pump the brakes on any expectations of speed.
Still, the most impressive upgrade is the range. Hyundai says the car can travel up to 720 kilometers (447 miles) on a full tank — more than 100 kilometers further than the previous model. In a world where most EVs tap out around 400 kilometers in real-world use, that’s a serious flex.
But then you start thinking about charging, and that’s when the glow fades a bit. Hyundai says the Nexo can be fully refueled in just five minutes. In reality? With pressure stabilization, it's closer to ten. Good thing Korea has such nice rest stops.
Then there’s the cost. Hydrogen isn't cheap. As of May 2025, the average price in Korea is about 10,107 won ($7.33) per kilogram. With a full tank capping out at 6.69 kilograms, you're looking at roughly 68,000 won per fill-up.
But even if you have the cash, you won't find a hydrogen station that easily. As of late May, there were only 218 hydrogen stations across Korea. It gets worse in Seoul, a city with 3,300 hydrogen vehicles and a scant nine stations. That means nearly 370 cars are theoretically sharing a single pump. Oh, and they don’t run 24/7. And there's no self-service like gas stations and EV chargers.
Fuel economy is one small win. Hyundai claims 107.6 kilometers per kilogram, and I managed around 96 kilometers per kilogram during my three-hour test drive — admittedly with aggressive acceleration and a full-blast air conditioner. Some other reporters have reportedly hit 145 kilometers per kilogram.
But despite all that, it’s clear Hyundai isn’t trying to move massive volumes of Nexos — it’s always the price that’s a real deal-breaker. The sticker price starts at 76.4 million won ($55,400) — over 10 million won more than the Ioniq 9 EV SUV. Even with government subsidies, you’re still looking at a little less than 40 million won. Likely well aware that sales won't be all that robust, the decision to push ahead with hydrogen could be a clear sign that Hyundai hasn’t given up on the alternative power source and is committed to developing it for the distant future.
Still, if you are thinking of buying a hydrogen car, the Nexo is indisputably the top dog, as the numbers prove. A total of 12,866 Nexos were sold globally last year, making it the No. 1 hydrogen car, beating Toyota's Mirai. If you're truly committed to saving the planet, short on nothing — money or time — then the Nexo might not be a bad choice.
