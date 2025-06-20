At the latest exhibition by 'master of light' James Turrell, seeing is believing

Britain's Arts Council int’l chief praises Korea's visual works, stresses support for creatives in AI era

Parasols, postcards and BTS: New exhibition explores Korea's love of souvenirs

Cultural Communication Forum focuses on a more sustainable Korean Wave

Antony Gormley, Tadao Ando question humanity's place in the world with artistic space Ground

Related Stories

Out with the old and in with the new: Rondinone’s 'BURN TO SHINE' opens at Museum SAN

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Experience the healing power of light and art at these four museums

D Museum to relocate from Hannam-dong to Seongsu-dong

Ateez member San wins Best K-pop Icon award at Elle Style Awards 2024

Rapper San E apologizes after assaulting pedestrian with his phone