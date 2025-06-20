 Busan's Seven Island makes 2025 Prix Versailles most-beautiful restaurants list
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Busan's Seven Island makes 2025 Prix Versailles most-beautiful restaurants list

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:42
A view of Seven Island, a restaurant on Gadeok Island, Busan [SEVEN ISLAND]

A view of Seven Island, a restaurant on Gadeok Island, Busan [SEVEN ISLAND]

 
Busan restaurant Seven Island has been awarded the 2025 Prix Versailles, an internationally prestigious award co-sponsored by Unesco and the French Ministry of Culture.
 
The award seeks to recognize the "most beautiful spaces in the world." Previous Korean recipients include the Hanok Heritage House, which won in 2024, The Hyundai Seoul, which won in 2022 and Dior Seongsu in 2023.
 

Related Article

Seven Island was selected as Korea’s representative winner in the "World’s Most Beautiful Restaurant" category for its aesthetic completeness and cultural value.
 
Located on Gadeok Island, Seven Island opened in 2024 and spans approximately 1,650 square meters (17,760 square feet). The space offers a modern interpretation of the surrounding seascape, encircled by seven islands.
 
“Seven Island has a grand yet modern and restrained design, which harmonizes with the natural play of light and shadow, offering an immersive experience of the landscape,” the judges of the award said.
 
“We are delighted to be recognized as the world’s most beautiful restaurant,” said co-CEO of Seven Island Kim Ji-hyu. “This space reflects our deep contemplation of nature, our desire to coexist with it and to create a place where visitors can experience nature up close. We hope everyone who visits enjoys a new sensory experience in the presence of beautiful nature.”
 
A view of Seven Island, a restaurant on Gadeok Island, Busan [SEVEN ISLAND]

A view of Seven Island, a restaurant on Gadeok Island, Busan [SEVEN ISLAND]

 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seven Island Gadeokdo Busan Prix Versailles

More in Food & Travel

Busan's Seven Island makes 2025 Prix Versailles most-beautiful restaurants list

In the age of TripAdvisor, travel agencies get creative to court Gen Z

Rare chance to explore Mount Halla's crater lake expanded due to overwhelming demand

Air Busan to relocate international operations to Incheon Airport's Terminal 2

Foreign Ministry recommends Koreans depart Iran with Level 3 travel alert

Related Stories

Gwanggyo glory

Gadeok Airport project regains altitude under new administration

National Assembly passes bill to build airport on Gadeok Island

What’s the difference anyway?

Hyundai E&C drops out of Gadeokdo New Airport land reclamation project
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)