Busan's Seven Island makes 2025 Prix Versailles most-beautiful restaurants list
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 16:42
Busan restaurant Seven Island has been awarded the 2025 Prix Versailles, an internationally prestigious award co-sponsored by Unesco and the French Ministry of Culture.
The award seeks to recognize the "most beautiful spaces in the world." Previous Korean recipients include the Hanok Heritage House, which won in 2024, The Hyundai Seoul, which won in 2022 and Dior Seongsu in 2023.
Seven Island was selected as Korea’s representative winner in the "World’s Most Beautiful Restaurant" category for its aesthetic completeness and cultural value.
Located on Gadeok Island, Seven Island opened in 2024 and spans approximately 1,650 square meters (17,760 square feet). The space offers a modern interpretation of the surrounding seascape, encircled by seven islands.
“Seven Island has a grand yet modern and restrained design, which harmonizes with the natural play of light and shadow, offering an immersive experience of the landscape,” the judges of the award said.
“We are delighted to be recognized as the world’s most beautiful restaurant,” said co-CEO of Seven Island Kim Ji-hyu. “This space reflects our deep contemplation of nature, our desire to coexist with it and to create a place where visitors can experience nature up close. We hope everyone who visits enjoys a new sensory experience in the presence of beautiful nature.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
