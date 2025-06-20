Recently found letter by leading figure of Joseon-era coup found sheds light on reform, diplomatic efforts
Published: 20 Jun. 2025
A rare handwritten hangul letter from Kim Ok-kyun (1851-1894), a leading figure in the 1884 Gapsin Coup, has been discovered at the University of Cambridge Library, shedding new light on his revolutionary ambitions and Korea’s early efforts at diplomatic sovereignty.
The letter, written in Korean and translated into English by William George Aston (1841-1911), the first British consul of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), requests support for reform in Korea and was sent to Harry Parkes (1828-1885) — a major British diplomatic figure in Asia — eight months before the Gapsin Coup. Scholars have assessed it as an “extremely valuable document.”
The Gapsin Coup was a short-lived political uprising that took place in December 1884 during the late Joseon era. Led by a group of young reformist officials influenced by Enlightenment ideals, the move has been a source of historical controversy over alleged backing by Japan.
The coup aimed to swiftly modernize Korea by establishing a more centralized government and enacting sweeping reforms, such as abolishing the class system and reforming land ownership. However, the effort collapsed in just three days after Qing Dynasty troops from China intervened to suppress the movement.
The letter was found in January by librarian Jiyeon Wood, head of the Korean and Japanese collections at the Cambridge Library, while examining the Harry Parkes Archive.
She consulted Kim Jong-hak, professor of international relations at Seoul National University and an expert in modern Korean diplomatic history. The discovery was disclosed ahead of its scheduled publication on the Cambridge Digital Library later this month. Prof. Kim Heung-soo of Hongik University, also an expert in Joseon-era diplomacy, reviewed the document and stated, “Kim Ok-kyun’s distinctive downward stroke is present in the letter. Judging by the handwriting and content, it appears to be his authentic letter.”
Dated April 15, 1884, the letter is relatively short, containing 225 characters. Kim, who was in Japan at the time, had learned that Harry Parkes, the British minister to China who would serve concurrently as the minister to Joseon, was expected to enter the country to ratify the Treaty of Friendship and Commerce between Britain and Joseon.
In the letter, Kim called Parkes' arrival in Joseon "a happy thing for Corea" and praised Parkes for his role in the Meiji Restoration by saying, “eight-tenths of their progress and material development is due to you."
“You must learn thoroughly the state of my country. If not, it will be difficult. What do you think of Corean matters?" read the letter.
Prof. Kim explained that the phrase “learn thoroughly” implies a thorough and fundamental reform via a coup, although the Korean word for coup — jeongbyeon — is not spelled out.
“Kim Ok-kyun appears to have hinted at his plan to Aston, who then delivered the letter to Parkes,” citing the line, “Please listen in detail to Mr. Asudon,” as evidence. "Asudon" appears to be the Korean stylization of Aston at the time.
He also noted that writing in Korean reflects a strong desire for independence and an effort to keep sensitive content hidden from Chinese and Japanese readers.
“The preservational state [of the letter] is excellent — it is immensely valuable both as an artifact and a historical source,” he said.
Regarding the English translation below the letter, librarian Wood stated, “Cambridge Library holds many records of Aston’s Korean language studies, including his handwriting practice and letters. I believe the English at the bottom was written and translated directly by Aston himself.”
A strong desire for sovereign diplomacy
Kim Ok-kyun remains one of Korea’s most controversial historical figures.
Scholar Hwang Hyeon (1855-1910), a Confucian scholar of the same era, described Kim as a “traitor” and called his Kaehwadang, or Enlightenment Party, pro-Japanese.
In contrast, the late Prof. Lee Seon-geun, who led the National History Institute during the Park Chung Hee administration, and North Korean leader Kim Il Sung praised him as a pioneer of modernization. This reform-centered view, rather than one focused on nationalism, continues to shape perspectives today. Some academics still regard him as a pro-Japanese collaborator or a naive revolutionary used by foreign powers.
The newly found letter, however, is expected to deepen understanding of Kim Ok-kyun’s intentions and character.
A British consul fluent in Korean
While preparing a workshop on modern Korean documents in Britain, librarian Wood opened an envelope marked “Korean Letter” in the Harry Parkes Archive and was startled by what she found.
“It was a handwritten letter by Kim Ok-kyun sent ahead of the Gapsin Coup in 1884 to Harry Parkes, who had just been appointed as a Korean diplomat. Aston’s name was also mentioned as ‘Asudon’ — I was instantly intrigued,” she said in a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo.
"Sorry that, being in Japan, I was not able to see you on your departure for Corea.
It is a happy thing for Corea that you are appointed minister there.
I don’t know what your views are, but I have been many times to Japan and know something of the state of things there, and am well aware that eight-tenths of their progress and material development is due to you.
You must learn thoroughly the state of my country. If not, it will be difficult. What do you think of Corean matters?
I know you will believe in my sincerity.
Mr. Aston will tell you what else I have to say, and I shall see you myself at Söul.
My compliments to Miss Parkes.
Date and signature"
Transcription by Alessandro Bianchi, Sally Kent and Jiyeon Wood
The letter contains three striking points: why Kim wrote in Korean to a leading British diplomat and how it was delivered, whether Kim had already planned the Gapsin Coup and sought British support, and how Parkes and the British government responded.
Regarding the use of Korean, Prof. Kim and Prof. Seok Ju-yeon of Chosun University — specialists in modern Korean diplomacy and language, respectively — said it was likely both a sign of national independence and a security measure. Prof. Kim emphasized that writing “the 493rd year of the founding of Joseon” instead of using the Qing Dynasty calendar signals an awareness of independence from China. Prof. Seok added that Kim’s patriotism likely played a role. Both noted that Korean was used to prevent Chinese or Japanese interception.
But how did Parkes read the Korean letter? Prof. Seok believes Parkes may have known the Korean language and hangul. Aston, who delivered the letter, was known for his Korean fluency, which was even mentioned in the "Joseon wangjo sillok," or the "Annals of the Joseon Dynasty."
“The English translation appears to be in Aston’s handwriting and is surprisingly accurate," according to Wood.
Based on expert analysis, the historical context seems apparent: On April 15, 1884 — March 20 by the lunar calendar — Kim Ok-kyun was in Japan, nearing the end of his third visit since May 1883. Before returning to Korea, he learned from Aston — who worked at the British legation in Japan — that Parkes would visit Seoul to ratify the Britain-Joseon treaty. Parkes is widely regarded as a behind-the-scenes architect of the Meiji Restoration.
"Kim Ok-kyun had likely realized his political position would be weaker after his failure to negotiate loans from Japan, which is why it was likely that his thoughts seemed to have shifted toward revolutionary reform,” said Prof. Park Sun-young of Kookmin University. “Given his reference to Parkes’s critical role in Japan’s modernization, Kim appears to be testing whether Britain might play a similar role in Korea.”
“The phrase ‘You must learn thoroughly the state of my country’ implies a coup — a thorough and fundamental revolution through a coup," said Prof. Kim. "At that time, Kim was already conspiring with Japanese opposition figures and seems to have hinted at his plans to Aston."
Parkes, the hidden hand in the Meiji Restoration
At the time of the letter, Aston had just been appointed the British consul in Joseon by Parkes, which makes it possible that Kim Ok-kyun handed the letter to Aston and asked it be passed onto Parkes.
According to Prof. Kim Heung-soo of Hongik University, Parkes arrived in Seoul on May 1, 1884, and Kim landed at Incheon around the same time. The two are presumed to have met soon after.
So how did Britain respond? Prof. Park said, “The repeated phrase ‘I don’t know what your views are’ shows Kim was aware that Britain might not be interested.”
“This letter was not a plea for direct intervention by Britain," said Prof. Kim. "Kim was already plotting the coup with Japanese civilian figures like Goto Shojiro. But support or sympathy from Britain could be helpful to the revolutionary government — this was a way to test the waters.”
"Starting in November, ahead of the Gapsin Coup on Dec. 4, 1884, Kim went around asking for foreign consuls in Joseon and shared his plans," Prof. Kim continued. "But most tried to talk him out of his plan, describing it as too radical and dangerous. In fact, [Kim Ok-kyun] did not contact or ask for help from most of them during the actual coup."
"All in all, it is hard to assess Kim Ok-kyun as pro-Japanese," said Prof. Kim. "His priority was to revolutionize Joseon, including abolishing the social class system. He only resorted to getting help from outside forces because he couldn't find the revolutionary momentum internally. This was the first-ever in our history. It wouldn't have mattered to him whether it was Japan or any other country. He would only have joined forces with Japanese forces because they were the only ones who offered support. But since they weren't even the mainstream in Japan, it is not true that the Japanese government was ordering Kim Ok-kyun."
Prof. Kim added that following the three-day failure of the coup, the terms “reform” and “diplomacy” became taboo in Joseon society for over a decade.
“Kim’s failure stalled Korea’s modernization and opening,” he said.
Prof. Park concluded, “It personally breaks my heart that Kim, who was later harshly criticized by Parkes in letters to Aston following the failed coup, had placed even a sliver of hope in Parkes and Britain regarding the coup."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON SO-YOUNG, YOU SEONG-UN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
