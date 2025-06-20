More in Life & Style

Couples say 'iDo' to iPhone wedding snaps as social media takes over age-old tradition

Ryo: From 'rain-soaked little bird' to London Bagel Museum brand director

As male beauty market gets hot, retailers look to capitalize

'Gen Z loves flashy': How Korea's 'Teenieping' has found so much success overseas

Cheonan K-Culture Expo 2025 opens