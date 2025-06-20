NIS nominee calls for stronger mandate to bolster national security

Lee Jong-seok, nominee to lead Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), addressed concerns over his ideological leanings during a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on June 19. Often labeled as part of the “autonomous faction” due to his policy views during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, Lee clarified that he has never followed ideology but has acted based on “practical national interest.”A former unification minister and standing member of the National Security Council, Lee is widely viewed as a North Korea policy expert rather than a traditional intelligence figure. His progressive background has drawn criticism from conservative lawmakers, who question whether he is fit to head Korea’s main intelligence agency. Aware of such skepticism, Lee appeared intent on reassuring lawmakers of his commitment to national security.Lee stated that “the Korea-U.S. alliance remains the fundamental basis” of Korea’s foreign policy, and that trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan, based on that alliance, is key to managing regional relations. He pledged to strengthen intelligence capabilities related to North Korea and to contribute to national security by enhancing overseas intelligence gathering and pre-emptive security measures.While it remains to be seen how Lee will lead the agency, his policy outline presented during the hearing generally aligns with current strategic needs. North Korea’s nuclear arsenal remains the most immediate threat to Korean security. Pyongyang has openly stated its willingness to carry out a pre-emptive nuclear strike if deemed necessary. The NIS must remain vigilant, tracking both political signals and military activity in the North with precision.Israel’s Mossad offers a striking comparison. The agency recently made headlines when Israel conducted operations eliminating more than 20 senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists in a single strike. Mossad had been infiltrating Iran with drones and guided munitions for months, cultivating assets on the ground and pinpointing real-time locations of its targets with surgical accuracy. The agency’s intelligence capabilities and bold execution are widely recognized around the world.In contrast, Korea’s NIS has struggled even with domestic counterintelligence. Under the Moon Jae-in administration, the agency’s investigative powers were significantly reduced when its counterespionage authority was transferred to the police. “Field agents are saying that it’s nearly impossible to do their jobs with only residual investigative rights,” Lee said during the hearing, calling for legal revisions to allow the NIS to fully reclaim its counterespionage mandate. He also urged changes to criminal law so espionage charges can be applied to agents of hostile foreign countries beyond North Korea.The days of the NIS serving as a political tool are over. Lawmakers should lift outdated restrictions and provide the institutional support needed for the NIS to evolve into a Korean version of Mossad — an agency capable of proactively defending the nation.이종석 국가정보원장 후보자가 어제 국회 인사청문회에서 자신이 ‘자주파’로 불리는 것에 대해 “지금까지 자주파도, 동맹파도 아닌 실익을 따라 왔다”고 해명했다. 노무현 정부에서 통일부 장관과 NSC 상임위원장을 지낸 이 후보자는 엄밀히 말해 남북관계 전문가지 정보 분야의 전문가는 아니다. 특히 과거에 드러낸 진보적 성향 때문에 보수 진영에선 그가 국가 안보와 직결된 정보기관의 수장으로 적합지 않다는 비판을 제기해 왔다. 이런 논란을 의식한 듯 이 후보자는 청문회에서 자신에 대한 이념적 의구심을 해소하기 위해 애쓰는 모습이었다.그는 “한·미 동맹이 가장 기본적 바탕이고, 그 위에 한·미·일 협력이 있으며 (그에 기반해) 주변 국가를 관리하는 것이 이재명 정부의 정책 방향”이라고 강조했다. 특히 “핵심 대북 정보 수집 역량을 강화해 한반도 평화 구축을 실질적으로 지원하고, 적극적인 해외 정보 수집 및 분석과 선제적인 안보 활동을 통해 국익 증진에 기여하겠다”고 밝혔다. 이 후보자가 국정원장에 취임해 조직을 어떻게 운영할진 두고 봐야겠으나 일단 청문회에서 밝힌 구상 자체는 옳은 방향으로 평가한다.현재 우리 안보에 가장 위협적인 요소는 북한 김정은 정권이 보유한 핵무기다. 김정은 정권은 필요하면 한국에 선제 핵 타격을 가할 수도 있다고 공언한 상태다. 국정원은 북한 내부 동향과 군사적 움직임을 면밀히 감시해 한국 안보에 한 치의 허점도 없도록 해야 한다.이와 관련해 최근 이스라엘 정보기구 모사드의 활약이 세계적인 주목을 받고 있다. 모사드는 몇 달 전부터 이란 본토에 드론과 유도무기를 은밀히 침투시켜 놓고 기회를 엿보다 이란군 수뇌부와 핵 과학자 20여 명을 일거에 제거했다. 대상자의 실시간 위치 정보를 정확히 파악해 족집게식으로 암살한 모사드의 정보력과 대담성은 경이로운 수준이다.반면, 국정원은 대외 공작은 고사하고 내부의 간첩 색출조차 애먹는 지경이다. 문재인 정권이 대공수사권을 경찰로 넘기고 국정원엔 조사권만 남겼기 때문이다. 이종석 후보자도 어제 “현업에 있는 직원들이 볼 때 이 조사권 갖고는 (업무 수행이) 도저히 어렵다는 하소연을 하고 있다. 대공 업무 분야에서 확실하게 조사권을 행사할 수 있도록 시행령에서라도 규정 개정이 필요하다”고 토로했다. 이 후보자는 간첩죄 적용 대상을 북한 이외의 외국에도 적용할 수 있도록 시급히 형법을 개정해야 한다는 입장도 피력했다.국정원이 정권 안보에 치중했던 건 옛날얘기다. 정치권은 국정원의 역량을 훼손하는 족쇄를 풀고, 국정원이 한국형 모사드로 거듭나도록 정책적 지원을 아끼지 않아야 한다.