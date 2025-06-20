G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam
Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:49
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The lights will shine bright in Hanoi this weekend as some of K-pop’s biggest names are set to take the stage at one of Vietnam’s largest stadiums.
“The Spark K-Star in Vietnam,” a large-scale K-pop concert, is set to take place on Saturday at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, drawing tens of thousands of fans to what’s expected to be a night of electrifying performances.
The show is part of “The Spark” series — a global K-pop concert brand that aims to showcase Korea’s expanding pop influence through bold concepts and large-scale productions. Following its inaugural show at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium in February, which drew over 50,000 fans, the Vietnam edition marks the tour’s second major stop.
The concert sold out almost instantly after tickets went on sale, with local media reporting website crashes and surging demand. With a capacity of around 40,000, the show is one of the largest K-pop events ever held in the country.
K-pop icons G-Dragon, CL of 2NE1, DPR IAN, Tempest and tripleS will lead the lineup, delivering a mix of high-octane performances and crowd-pleasing hits. Vietnamese pop star Quang Hùng MasterD is also set to make a special appearance, highlighting the show’s cross-cultural flair.
Tempest’s Hanbin and tripleS’ Nien, both Vietnamese-born K-pop idols, will host the concert, adding a personal touch for local fans.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)