 G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam

Published: 20 Jun. 2025, 10:49
A poster for ″The Spark in Vietnam″ [ER CONTENTS MEDIA]

A poster for ″The Spark in Vietnam″ [ER CONTENTS MEDIA]

 
The lights will shine bright in Hanoi this weekend as some of K-pop’s biggest names are set to take the stage at one of Vietnam’s largest stadiums.
 
“The Spark K-Star in Vietnam,” a large-scale K-pop concert, is set to take place on Saturday at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, drawing tens of thousands of fans to what’s expected to be a night of electrifying performances.
 
The show is part of “The Spark” series — a global K-pop concert brand that aims to showcase Korea’s expanding pop influence through bold concepts and large-scale productions. Following its inaugural show at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium in February, which drew over 50,000 fans, the Vietnam edition marks the tour’s second major stop.
 
The concert sold out almost instantly after tickets went on sale, with local media reporting website crashes and surging demand. With a capacity of around 40,000, the show is one of the largest K-pop events ever held in the country.
 
K-pop icons G-Dragon, CL of 2NE1, DPR IAN, Tempest and tripleS will lead the lineup, delivering a mix of high-octane performances and crowd-pleasing hits. Vietnamese pop star Quang Hùng MasterD is also set to make a special appearance, highlighting the show’s cross-cultural flair.
 
Tempest’s Hanbin and tripleS’ Nien, both Vietnamese-born K-pop idols, will host the concert, adding a personal touch for local fans.  
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea The Spark Vietnam Hanoi G-Dragon

More in K-pop

G-Dragon, 2NE1's CL and DPR IAN to perform at 'The Spark' concert in Vietnam

Suga becomes final BTS member to end military service

Jeon Somi to release new digital single 'Extra' on July 7

Wither K-pop? No way, says Spotify. We're just getting started.

New Katseye music video to feature twists, gowns and Jessica Alba

Related Stories

Lotte planning more Vietnam malls as Hanoi complex surpasses 10 million customers

Hello Hanoi

Artist G-Dragon donates “You Quiz on the Block” winnings to his anti-drug organization

Übermensch tour takes G-Dragon to 8 more cities in Asia

G-Dragon, TV producer Kim Tae-ho working on new short reality series: JTBC

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)